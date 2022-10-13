Read full article on original website
E. Miller
2d ago
I'm almost ashamed to be a catholic right now my god ? our God!!! God!!! LET THAT YOUNG MAN PLAY..... FOR CHRIST SAKES !!! WHAT IS WRONG W 😕 PPL . this makes no sence.
25newsnow.com
No. 24 Illinois defeats Minnesota, Illinois State earns homecoming game win
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois took care of business defeating Minnesota, 26-14, to move to 6-1 on the season and into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. Also, Illinois State defeats South Dakota, 12-10.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Saturday - October 15, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a busy Saturday in high school sports. In football, Bloomington Central Catholic beats Alton Marquette, and Peoria Manual falls to Marengo. Saturday was also the Big Twelve and Heart of Illinois cross country meets, and Sectional Tennis championship Saturday.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria forfeits second football game, fearful for next season
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s a disappointing Friday night for East Peoria Community High School’s football team. The team has decided to forfeit its second game in a row. EPCHS Superintendent Marjorie Greuter says the team does not have enough players after injuries and ineligibility. “We’re...
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
25newsnow.com
ISU board approves renaming of Redbird Arena after CEFCU donation
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University’s board of trustees met Friday morning to finalize the renaming of Redbird Arena. The arena built in 1989 - will soon be known as “CEFCU Arena”. CEFCFU will pay university athletics more than $3 million over ten years for the...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
25newsnow.com
Murals equipped with augmented reality on display at library
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you drive past the Peoria Public Library downtown, you may have noticed some new artwork on display in the windows. 8 of Peoria’s biggest names are now a part of an augmented reality mural connected to an app which brings each piece to life to teach those who visit it about each of their contributions to Peoria’s legacy.
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap
Going out to lunch is so nice now that I’m retired! No more looking at the clock and thinking, “Shit, I’ve got to get going, I only have an hour of free time till I have to go to work!”. Now I can have a long and...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
Central Illinois Proud
14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
