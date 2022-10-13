Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Cleveland VASJ strikes first, strikes hard to derail Mentor Lake Catholic
Cleveland VASJ started fast, and it was a good thing in a 35-28 victory where Mentor Lake Catholic refused to fold in Ohio high school football on October 15. Cleveland VASJ opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mentor Lake Catholic through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway
Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Lakeside tells Painesville Harvey "No Soup For You" in shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Ashtabula Lakeside bottled Painesville Harvey 3-0 at Ashtabula Lakeside High on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 6, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Painesville Harvey took...
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
State-ranked Crestview puts unbeaten streak on line at St. Paul
OLIVESBURG — It’s the Firelands Conference game of the year — again. For the second straight season, Crestview and St. Paul will meet for a share of the conference crown. Saturday’s winner will take over sole possession of first place in the conference standings and inherit a windfall of computer points.
Comments / 0