Southington, OH

richlandsource.com

Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway

Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Lakeside tells Painesville Harvey "No Soup For You" in shutout

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Ashtabula Lakeside bottled Painesville Harvey 3-0 at Ashtabula Lakeside High on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 6, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Painesville Harvey took...
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

State-ranked Crestview puts unbeaten streak on line at St. Paul

OLIVESBURG — It’s the Firelands Conference game of the year — again. For the second straight season, Crestview and St. Paul will meet for a share of the conference crown. Saturday’s winner will take over sole possession of first place in the conference standings and inherit a windfall of computer points.
COLUMBIANA, OH

