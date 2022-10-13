ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Benzinga

Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA had a dismal week, pulling back about 15%, amid a negative reaction to its third-quarter deliveries and the ongoing bickering between Twitter, Inc. TWTR and Elon Musk over the latter’s proposal to buy the former.
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Autoblog

VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture

Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
tipranks.com

Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
tipranks.com

Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?

Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
tipranks.com

Can Twitter Stock (NYSE:TWTR) Turn a Corner Under Elon Musk?

The Twitter drama may be ready to end as Elon Musk readies to close a deal. As one of Twitter’s biggest fans, there are reasons to believe Musk can transform Twitter from a dog into the soaring bird it once was. Shares of microblogging firm Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have...
