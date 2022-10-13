ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash

A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at Mineral Point, High Point roads

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian remains in critical condition Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle, Madison police said. The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mineral Point and South High Point roads. Police said the vehicle was traveling south on High Point Road when it struck the person who was traveling west on...
Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
