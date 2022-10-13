Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
whbl.com
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash
A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
No timetable for when River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 will reopen
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 is back open Saturday after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest Friday. The bridge is closed until further notice. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at Mineral Point, High Point roads
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian remains in critical condition Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle, Madison police said. The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mineral Point and South High Point roads. Police said the vehicle was traveling south on High Point Road when it struck the person who was traveling west on...
WISN
Arrest made after police say Milwaukee woman's body was found in trash can
MILWAUKEE — A family is devastated, and a person of interest is in custody, after Kenita Sanders, 40, was found dead in Milwaukee on Monday. Kenya Moore cannot believe she lost her mother. "I was on the phone with her at least five to six times a day while...
wtmj.com
Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
Police: 3 Wisconsin teens injured after crashing cars while racing
GREENDALE, Wis. — Three Wisconsin teens racing their cars down a highway on Monday suffered minor injuries when one of the vehicles swerved out of the way of an oncoming truck and struck the other vehicle, authorities said. “These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries (as...
Comments / 0