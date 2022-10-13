Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Related
WDEF
UTC Mocs win big over VMI
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Mocs have had problems with VMI over the past few years. Things started off a little bumpy for the Mocs with a missed short Field Goal and giving up a 98-yard kickoff returned for a Touchdown but the rest of the game was dominated by the Mocs.
WDEF
Cleveland Volleyball Heading to State Tourney
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland high school volleyball team enjoyed a fantastic regular season. Now they’ll be chasing more than a great regular season record. The Blue Raiders beat Oakland on Thursday 3-0 to advance to the state tournament. Cleveland will take a 45-5 record to Murfreesboro as they look to bring home a state crown.
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Receivers Stepping Up
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) One of the biggest question marks for the Mocs this season was their receiving corps. But against ETSU, with Chattanooga trailing in the second half, there were the UTC receivers stepping up and making big catch after big catch, as Chattanooga rallied for the win. Heading into the season,...
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Dade County reflects on local nonprofit documentary
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) — It’s lights, camera, action in Dade County!. The community is getting ready for a local screening of the film “Free Puppies,” which follows the works of a local pet-centered nonprofit. The Dade County Pet Project’s focus is to prevent “unwanted litters of...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
WDEF
New Mountaintop Community Unveiled on Aetna Mountain
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On the summit of Aetna Mountain in southwestern Hamilton County, a new future for its development was unveiled Thursday morning. An expansion to the Black Creek community was announced in front of a crowd including local officials such as Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WDEF
I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
newstalk987.com
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old.
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old. Crime Stoppers said Jacob Cisson was last seen by his grandmother on Oct. 7 when he left for Fulton High School. His grandmother said she is not familiar with his friends, but believes he may be...
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
WTVC
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Comments / 0