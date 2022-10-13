ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WDEF

UTC Mocs win big over VMI

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Mocs have had problems with VMI over the past few years. Things started off a little bumpy for the Mocs with a missed short Field Goal and giving up a 98-yard kickoff returned for a Touchdown but the rest of the game was dominated by the Mocs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Volleyball Heading to State Tourney

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland high school volleyball team enjoyed a fantastic regular season. Now they’ll be chasing more than a great regular season record. The Blue Raiders beat Oakland on Thursday 3-0 to advance to the state tournament. Cleveland will take a 45-5 record to Murfreesboro as they look to bring home a state crown.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Mocs Receivers Stepping Up

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) One of the biggest question marks for the Mocs this season was their receiving corps. But against ETSU, with Chattanooga trailing in the second half, there were the UTC receivers stepping up and making big catch after big catch, as Chattanooga rallied for the win. Heading into the season,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Dade County reflects on local nonprofit documentary

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) — It’s lights, camera, action in Dade County!. The community is getting ready for a local screening of the film “Free Puppies,” which follows the works of a local pet-centered nonprofit. The Dade County Pet Project’s focus is to prevent “unwanted litters of...
DADE COUNTY, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Mountaintop Community Unveiled on Aetna Mountain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On the summit of Aetna Mountain in southwestern Hamilton County, a new future for its development was unveiled Thursday morning. An expansion to the Black Creek community was announced in front of a crowd including local officials such as Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN

