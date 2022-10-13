Read full article on original website
McCook Central FFA to host Harvest Meal on Friday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – Harvest season is in full swing and that means farmers are putting in long hours in the field to get it all done. It may be early but farmers are already behind the wheel getting their harvested crops into the grain elevator in Salem Thursday morning.
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
Titans turning 20
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of reasons to celebrate at a school district in eastern KELOLAND. The Tea Area School District is in its 20th school year and will graduate its 20th class this spring, just to name a few. The Tea Area School District is home...
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
Paint the Plows to be held this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the annual Paint the Plows event in Sioux Falls. It will feature 17 snowplows painted by local students. There will even be plows for the public to paint as well as an opportunity to win a ride to school in a snow plow.
Hunting crowd includes ringneck rookies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
Put the tillers down and prep your garden this way
Take a moment and think about your garden in the fall. If you’re like most of us, you probably forget about it after you pull that last crop of veggies. And while our harsh winters and chilly falls don’t necessarily invoke those green thumb feelings, it doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on your gardening long before spring is on your radar.
Parlour Ice Cream House expands lunch menu, now open year-round
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parlour Ice Cream House has made a name in ice cream and sorbet during the summer months, but new owner Emma Houwman is hoping to grow the business beyond that during the winter months. “We definitely saw it as an opportunity to first expand...
A look inside Children’s Inn’s new shelter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse will move into a new space next month. In mid-November, Children’s Inn clients and staff move into the brand-new building. “It’s just going to provide an environment that is so...
Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
Nursing home in Salem permanently closed
SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
Reliabank Business Beat: Zooks Coffee Bar
Living in a small town, it can be easy to sit back and say your community is missing something. This is how the story of opening a new coffee shop began for long-time Tea resident, Linda Kokenge. With a talent and passion for creating things from the ground up, she saw a need for a unique place the community could gather and went after it. I recently sat down with Linda for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the creation of Zooks, a coffee shop with a vibe of a New York City loft.
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
How Sioux Falls responded to a fake active school shooter call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax. The school was one of several in...
Breezy weekend ahead : Storm Center PM Update — Friday, October 14
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon is another cooler afternoon across eastern KELOLAND. High temperatures across the eastern portions of KELOLAND only into the 40s and 50s we are much below average. The average high in Sioux Falls this time of year is in the low 60s. Central and western South Dakota are a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Denny Sanford Premier Center’s 4th Annual Yogafest
Chances are you’ve heard the terms, “Downward Dog”, “Tree Pose” and “Child’s Pose” before. Maybe you’ve even tried mastering them a time or two in a Yoga Class? More than 90% of people who come to yoga do so for physical exercise, improved health, or stress management. But the people who stay with yoga often change their reason why after they get deeper into their yoga practice. Yogis, Heather Wilde and Carly Reinders, who are with the Wellness Collective in Sioux Falls. And Doria Drost, who is the Director of Marketing at the Denny Sanford Premier Center stopped by the studio to tell us about the 4th Annual YogaFest which is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday, November 5th.
Part of west 18th street to be closed Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning on Monday, October 17, West 18th Street will be closed to traffic between South Dakota Avenue and South Main Avenue. No Parking signs will be set the day prior. Tull Companies will be working on roof top units with a crane. The work...
