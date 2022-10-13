Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
103 LBs of suspected marijuana found in Panhandle traffic stop
SIDNEY, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens
Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday. The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
NBC New York
Hotel Shooting Suspects Plead Not Guilty, As Questions About Police Continue to Swirl
Two men indicted in connection with the Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a Marist College family weekend earlier this month pleaded not guilty Friday, as questions continue to swirl around why the suspected triggerman was even on the streets in the weeks leading up to the death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
norwoodnews.org
Two Bronx Men Charged in Connection with Murder of Joshua Garcia, Racketeering and Other Offenses
Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.
NBC New York
Man Shot, Then Run Over in Bronx Deadly Drive-By: NYPD
A man shot multiple times and then run over by the alleged gunman died in the Bronx, police said. The Saturday morning drive-by shooting left the 33-year-old man dead on Kelly Street in the Longwood section of the borough. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Officials didn't have much...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Meet the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD
Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country.
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
Comments / 0