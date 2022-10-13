ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Two Bronx Men Charged in Connection with Murder of Joshua Garcia, Racketeering and Other Offenses

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Man Shot, Then Run Over in Bronx Deadly Drive-By: NYPD

A man shot multiple times and then run over by the alleged gunman died in the Bronx, police said. The Saturday morning drive-by shooting left the 33-year-old man dead on Kelly Street in the Longwood section of the borough. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Officials didn't have much...
BRONX, NY
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY

