Two people were injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Mount Hope Wednesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 11am, 19 year old Nathan Morris of Livingston was traveling in a truck on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road where he began to slide on the gravel roadway. His vehicle entered the left ditch and then back towards the center of the roadway where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times coming to rest in the right ditch. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chein and later taken by Med Flight to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A passenger, 18 year old Cheyanna Armstrong of Heber Springs Arkansas, was also ejected and taken to Crossing Rivers Health for her injuries. Assisting at the scene was West Grant EMS, Fennimore EMS, the Mount Hope Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and B&M Towing of Bloomington. The crash remains under investigation.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO