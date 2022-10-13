Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected.
x1071.com
Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot by deputy
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison died of firearm-related injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The Department of Justice is...
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
x1071.com
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. The Department of Justice said they’re investigating after a Dane County deputy shot and...
x1071.com
Rollover Crash With Injuries in Grant County
Two people were injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Mount Hope Wednesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 11am, 19 year old Nathan Morris of Livingston was traveling in a truck on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road where he began to slide on the gravel roadway. His vehicle entered the left ditch and then back towards the center of the roadway where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times coming to rest in the right ditch. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chein and later taken by Med Flight to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A passenger, 18 year old Cheyanna Armstrong of Heber Springs Arkansas, was also ejected and taken to Crossing Rivers Health for her injuries. Assisting at the scene was West Grant EMS, Fennimore EMS, the Mount Hope Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and B&M Towing of Bloomington. The crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
x1071.com
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
dailydodge.com
Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank
(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
nbc15.com
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
x1071.com
2022 Wisconsin Book Festival underway in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The 2022 Wisconsin Book Festival kicked off Thursday in Madison. The vast majority of the event is being held at the Central Library downtown. It runs through the weekend and will feature dozens of events, numerous guest speakers and appearances by authors from Wisconsin and beyond.
x1071.com
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at the city’s former Fleet Services building on First Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
nbc15.com
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
Comments / 0