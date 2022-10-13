Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono greets students on campus in Ann Arbor as he starts University of Michigan presidency
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially started his five-year term as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Friday. He came to U-M from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor since 2016. As he steps into the new role, he...
Michigan Daily
Dr. Arline Geronimus receives James S. Jackson Award, presents lecture on DEI and health disparities
Dr. Arline Geronimus, professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, was presented with the James S. Jackson Distinguished Career Award for Diversity Scholarship Thursday during an event co-hosted by the University’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the LSA National Center for Institutional Diversity.
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard give their takes on new U-M President Santa Ono
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan this week welcomed a new president, as Santa Ono began a five-year term on Friday, Oct. 14. Ono has been an outspoken supporter of athletics, including during his leadership roles at the University of Cincinnati and at the University of British Columbia. He brings that same passion to Ann Arbor, as evidenced by his comments in July after he was confirmed as president-elect.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
wemu.org
Both sides of the three constitutional amendments on Michigan's November ballot to be presented at Ann Arbor event on Friday
The three constitutional amendments on the November ballot will get an in-depth analysis of both sides of the issues Friday morning. The annual “Impact” event put on by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce will focus on all three ballot questions. One proposal would require public financial...
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
mgoblue
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
Michigan Daily
University Hospital to expand pneumatic tube system, construct new Pavilion hospital
The University of Michigan Hospital will be expanding its pneumatic tube system across its campus after being approved at the Sept. 22 Board of Regents meeting. The project has an estimated cost of $6.5 million and is expected to be finished in spring 2024. The pneumatic tubes within Michigan Medicine...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge dismissed a woman from the jury for the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
How early concussion detection helped an Ann Arbor student-athlete
ANN ARBOR, MI (CBS DETROIT) -- Concussion in sports is nothing new; however, the education on how to treat them and what to look out for is being taken more seriously these days.From Tua Tagovailoa to the kid next door, brain injuries in sports are again making headlines. Whether it's from collisions with winning intentions or contact with headgear designed for protection, there's still no way to dodge a punch or a ball when it comes to concussions. "Any time an athlete takes a hit or gets hit by an object, you can injure the brain," said Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. Kutcher studies...
Michigan Daily
Josh Taubman: With statement win, Michigan reinforces its own narrative
At halftime, No. 10 Penn State was taking the fight to the No. 5 Michigan football team. Literally. Things got chippy in the tunnel, with both teams shoving and engaging in the skirmish. What had transpired on the field in the previous 30 minutes didn’t fit that narrative. The Wolverines handled the Nittany Lions for the most part, outgaining them heavily in yardage and, astonishingly, holding them to just one first down despite only leading 16-14.
Comments / 0