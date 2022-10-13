ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI
Coleman, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard give their takes on new U-M President Santa Ono

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan this week welcomed a new president, as Santa Ono began a five-year term on Friday, Oct. 14. Ono has been an outspoken supporter of athletics, including during his leadership roles at the University of Cincinnati and at the University of British Columbia. He brings that same passion to Ann Arbor, as evidenced by his comments in July after he was confirmed as president-elect.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mary Sue Coleman
Mark Schlissel
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
DETROIT, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

How early concussion detection helped an Ann Arbor student-athlete

ANN ARBOR, MI (CBS DETROIT) -- Concussion in sports is nothing new; however, the education on how to treat them and what to look out for is being taken more seriously these days.From Tua Tagovailoa to the kid next door, brain injuries in sports are again making headlines. Whether it's from collisions with winning intentions or contact with headgear designed for protection, there's still no way to dodge a punch or a ball when it comes to concussions. "Any time an athlete takes a hit or gets hit by an object, you can injure the brain," said Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. Kutcher studies...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Josh Taubman: With statement win, Michigan reinforces its own narrative

At halftime, No. 10 Penn State was taking the fight to the No. 5 Michigan football team. Literally. Things got chippy in the tunnel, with both teams shoving and engaging in the skirmish. What had transpired on the field in the previous 30 minutes didn't fit that narrative. The Wolverines handled the Nittany Lions for the most part, outgaining them heavily in yardage and, astonishingly, holding them to just one first down despite only leading 16-14.
ANN ARBOR, MI

