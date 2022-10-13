Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could face death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing trial for a man convicted of murdering two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 begins in two weeks, and he could face the death penalty. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker...
‘We want the death penalty’: Jury finds Palatka man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nephews
PAKATKA, Fla. — Jury deliberation in the murder trial against Mark Wilson Junior took a little over two hours on Thursday. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary. “Almost like something was lifted off your chest,”...
First Coast News
'Guilty as charged for first degree murder': Family of Tayten, Robert Baker relieved by verdict in Mark Wilson trial
PALATKA, Fla — After nearly two hours of jury deliberation, verdicts were returned and Mark Wilson was found guilty for first degree murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his brother 12-year-old Robert Baker. A guilty verdict is what the Baker family had hoped for. They say...
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
JSO: Violent crimes unit on scene investigating multiple late night shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot. Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Police respond to fight, find gunshot victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg after an argument in the 12200 block of West Sago Avenue in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight. Before they got there, they found out a person had shot.
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
Mark Wilson found guilty of murder in brutal killing of two Melrose boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Warning: This story contains graphic content*. Mark Wilson has been found guilty in the brutal killing of two Melrose boys. On Thursday, a jury was tasked with deciding if Wilson was guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tayten Baker, 14, and Robert Baker, 12.
Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon. MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police. "Please speak up for the Jerido family,"...
MAD DADS host candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for the family of a woman allegedly killed in a domestic violence incident inside a Moncrief home last month. A member of MAD DADS, the organization hosting the vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton, says there has been over a...
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of killing 2 boys in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A man was convicted Thursday of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. A jury found Mark Wilson Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
