Melrose, FL

Melrose, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
Action News Jax

JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
News4Jax.com

Man convicted of killing 2 boys in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A man was convicted Thursday of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. A jury found Mark Wilson Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree...
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
villages-news.com

Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
