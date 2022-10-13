ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The final Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Johnson, Barnes will center on abortion. Here are their views.

The two candidates for U.S. Senate agree on one thing on the issue of abortion — their opponent is a radical extremist. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is coming under fire for co-sponsoring a so-called "personhood" amendment in 2011, his first year in the Senate. A legal scholar says the proposal would have eliminated any exceptions for abortion, though Johnson disputes it.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Why Ron Johnson drew laughter from a Wisconsin debate audience

By any fair measure, last night’s debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was not a friendly affair. At one point, for example, the candidates were asked to say something they admire about their opponent. Johnson responded by attacking Barnes’ patriotism. There were...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Police#Gun Control#Domestic Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Senate
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort

(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

By Zhen Wang  Wisconsin Watch  During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.  Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

