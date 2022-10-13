Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Milwaukee newspaper calls Johnson ‘the worst Wisconsin political representative’ since McCarthy
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday published a scathing reproach of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), outlining to readers eight reasons why the group believes they should oppose Johnson’s reelection. “In fact, Ron Johnson is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy,” the...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Evers pledges not to sign abortion exemptions for rape, incest
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I...
The final Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Johnson, Barnes will center on abortion. Here are their views.
The two candidates for U.S. Senate agree on one thing on the issue of abortion — their opponent is a radical extremist. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is coming under fire for co-sponsoring a so-called "personhood" amendment in 2011, his first year in the Senate. A legal scholar says the proposal would have eliminated any exceptions for abortion, though Johnson disputes it.
MSNBC
Why Ron Johnson drew laughter from a Wisconsin debate audience
By any fair measure, last night’s debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was not a friendly affair. At one point, for example, the candidates were asked to say something they admire about their opponent. Johnson responded by attacking Barnes’ patriotism. There were...
Ron Johnson Gets Old Promise Brutally Flipped Back On Him By Local Newspaper
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson
He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
Down in polls, Mandela Barnes looks for big-name reinforcement in Wisconsin
The Democratic Senate nominee is reaching out to former President Barack Obama. VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders are said to be eying trips to the state too. Trailing and eager for a campaign jolt, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is calling the cavalry for reinforcement.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Opposing visions of 'We, the People' for our nation and Missouri
Over the past two years, the battle of ideas in public policy has widened in scope, intensified in fury and escalated in consequence in our daily lives. The fight rages at all levels of government and all corners of society. It is a battle between two competing visions of the future. One vision...
thecentersquare.com
New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort
(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
Wisconsin Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes both on the attack in final Senate debate
WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) is leading the event. A number of local channels will also have the broadcast. Contact Lainey Seyler at (414) 224-2863 or lainey.seyler@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @lainey_seyler.
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.
By Zhen Wang Wisconsin Watch During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport. Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
Richardson, Luke square off in 86th Ohio House District election
Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, is facing a challenge from Marysville attorney Barbara Luke, a Democrat, in the race for the 86th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8. The 86th District includes all of Union County as well as the City...
