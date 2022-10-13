ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat

EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
EARLHAM, IA
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Des Moines Business Record

Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows

The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Ames first responders launches new crisis response program

AMES, Iowa — A new program in Ames has the goal of helping people in crisis get the help they need. It's called Alternative Response for Community Health, also known as ARCH. The program was started by Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police. Nick...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Catering business owner starts nonprofit to feed DSM kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — For many kids across the country, their most balanced or only meals come from school. After the school bell rings, it's up to their families, who may not have a lot of food at home. A Des Moines woman known for her catering business, Hot...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Jake Van Voorst is Hired as a New Deputy Sheriff

A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst. Sheriff Sandholdt, “Jacob Van...
MARION COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Catch the fun in Des Moines

Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
desmoinesparent.com

5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in Des Moines, Iowa

The beginning of fall and winter means it’s time to get cozy and relax with your favorite hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is easily a special treat and there are many places in Des Moines, Iowa where chocolate lovers can grab a warm cup of goodness. Many local restaurants or the local coffee shop can whip up this signature drink, but where is the best place?
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE

