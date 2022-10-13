Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat
EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
cbs2iowa.com
Some IA childcare centers opt out of new law, allowing an increase of kids to adult ratio
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some childcare centers around Iowa, are choosing to opt out of one of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session. Hoping to create more opportunities for families to get their children into childcare, state lawmakers passed a bill last session increasing the ratio of kids to adults.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it's information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care.
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines bookstores hope to capitalize on 'BookTok' phenomenon
Many young people are turning towards TikTok to share book recommendations, reactions and more. As they do so, local booksellers are reaping the benefits.
weareiowa.com
Ames first responders launches new crisis response program
AMES, Iowa — A new program in Ames has the goal of helping people in crisis get the help they need. It's called Alternative Response for Community Health, also known as ARCH. The program was started by Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police. Nick...
KCCI.com
Increased traffic at Des Moines airport means you may have to park further away
DES MOINES, Iowa — Growth comes with growing pains. If you take a look around the Des Moines International Airport, you can tell travel is back. The full parking lots are a sure sign travel is reaching pre-pandemic levels. "So, we had a 9% increase over September 2019, but...
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
KCCI.com
Catering business owner starts nonprofit to feed DSM kids
DES MOINES, Iowa — For many kids across the country, their most balanced or only meals come from school. After the school bell rings, it's up to their families, who may not have a lot of food at home. A Des Moines woman known for her catering business, Hot...
kniakrls.com
Jake Van Voorst is Hired as a New Deputy Sheriff
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst. Sheriff Sandholdt, “Jacob Van...
who13.com
Catch the fun in Des Moines
Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
who13.com
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
desmoinesparent.com
5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in Des Moines, Iowa
The beginning of fall and winter means it’s time to get cozy and relax with your favorite hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is easily a special treat and there are many places in Des Moines, Iowa where chocolate lovers can grab a warm cup of goodness. Many local restaurants or the local coffee shop can whip up this signature drink, but where is the best place?
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
