The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO