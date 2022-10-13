Read full article on original website
Related
Bartise and Raven Share an Immediate Attraction in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. Every season of Love Is Blind has a love triangle, square, or even trapezoid. For Season 3, one love triangle involves Nancy Rodriguez, Bartise Bowden, and Raven Ross. And even though we see Bartise choose Nancy and find happiness with her right away, do Bartise and Raven get together on Love Is Blind at some point?
Bartise and Nancy Have a Solid Start in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. The first four episodes of Season 3 of Love Is Blind are a whirlwind for Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez. While in the pods, Bartise has a difficult time choosing between Nancy and Pilates instructor Raven Ross. In the end, however, he picks Nancy, so are Bartise and Nancy still together?
Alexa and Brennon Are the First Couple To Drop the L-Word in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. There's always that one Love is Blind couple that falls in love and gets engaged in the first episode of the season. And for Season 3, that's Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia. They fall for each other quickly and when they meet, they're both ecstatic to see the person they fell for from their respective sides of a wall.
Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Is Taking Viewers Back Down South
Love is patient, love is kind, and for a group of bachelors and bachelorettes on Netflix’s hit reality TV dating show, Love Is Blind. The show made its debut at the height of the pandemic, and viewers were instantly hooked. Following the premiere, Love Is Blind was renewed for...
Let's (Re)Meet Kate Gallivan, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' New Villain (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. The moment has come that Bachelor in Paradise has been teasing all season: The couples down at the beach have been split up and new ladies and fellas have been brought in. And some are coming in hotter than others.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
'FBI' Fans Are Anxiously Awaiting Missy Peregrym's Return — Does She Have a Comeback Date Yet?
Ever since FBI star Missy Peregrym exited the series late in Season 4, fans have been clamoring to know if she's gone from the show for good or when she's coming back. Missy's character, Special Agent Maggie Bell, was nearly killed after exposure to sarin gas, prompting viewers to think the actress was on her way out.
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
The Internet Has Rediscovered Taylor Blake's Racist Remarks Amidst Her Emu's Illness
Not many people can put "reality TV star," "influencer," and "animal wrangler" on their resume all at once, but such is the life of Taylor Blake. Having gotten her start on the internet with some relatively wholesome memes, she rose to popularity as an animal farmer at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida. Her TikTok currently has more than 2.4 million followers and her posts have wracked up over 46 million likes. She has also made appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Haitian Recording Artist Mikaben Died Suddenly on Stage at Age 41
The Republic of Haiti mourns as they have recently lost an icon. On Saturday, Oct. 15, singer, songwriter, and producer Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) died suddenly on stage during his show with the famed Haitian band — Carimi — in Paris, France. Article continues below advertisement. Following his...
What Happened to Sierra on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
Let me set the scene: You set up a romantic surprise for the guy you're dating. You (cough cough *the producers* cough cough) even purchase three stars for him, his son, and his late wife so that they will always be together. And then you get broken up with. Welp, that is exactly what happened to Sierra Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise. But we're getting ahead of ourselves...
Gabe Brown of 'Alaskan Bush People' Has Been Sporting an Edgy New Look
Alaskan Bush People is a reality series that tells the story of the Brown family, who all live as far away from civilization as possible. Since they choose to live such isolated lives, they can go up to nine months out of each year without interacting with non-relatives. Article continues...
What Is Valerie Bertinelli Up To Lately? A Look at the Actress and Food Network Star's Life
After Valerie Bertinelli opened up about her divorce in June 2022, Food Network fans have been rallying behind her with support and encouragement. The Kids Baking Champion judge and host spoke up about her split, her son, and the 2020 death of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. Article continues below...
Sadly, Actress Selma Blair Had to Exit 'Dancing With the Stars' Early — What Happened?
In an Instagram post dated Oct. 20, 2018, Selma Blair announced she had multiple sclerosis. "I am disabled," she wrote. "I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy." She went on to say, "My left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely, but I will do my best."
Mandy Hansen's Husband, Clark Pederson, Steps Into the Role of Captain on 'Deadliest Catch'
Sometimes there's nothing scarier for a man than asking his future fiancée's father for her hand in marriage — but what if said father is Captain Sig Hansen?. Lesser men may tremble, however Clark Pederson proved he was up for the task, and he's been an official part of the Deadliest Catch family ever since.
Kimberly From '90 Day Fiance' Had a Military Career Decades Before She Met Usman
Usman "Sojaboy" Umar and his girlfriend Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? met on social media. From there, their relationship evolved, until Kimberly went from "potential" to full-blown girlfriend. Now, she has to impress Usman's family enough for them to grant him their blessing to marry her.
Adria Arjona's 'Andor' Character Plays a Major Role Despite Limited Screen Time
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Andor. The Disney Plus live-action series Andor is a different kind of Star Wars series than the ones that have come before it. While fans normally focus on which surprise characters might appear in a show every week, this thriller isn't interested in that. Its dialogue-heavy scenes and tight storytelling make its recurring characters the focal point of every episode — and they're what keep viewers coming back.
Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!
"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
27K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0