ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Bartise and Raven Share an Immediate Attraction in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. Every season of Love Is Blind has a love triangle, square, or even trapezoid. For Season 3, one love triangle involves Nancy Rodriguez, Bartise Bowden, and Raven Ross. And even though we see Bartise choose Nancy and find happiness with her right away, do Bartise and Raven get together on Love Is Blind at some point?
Distractify

Bartise and Nancy Have a Solid Start in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. The first four episodes of Season 3 of Love Is Blind are a whirlwind for Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez. While in the pods, Bartise has a difficult time choosing between Nancy and Pilates instructor Raven Ross. In the end, however, he picks Nancy, so are Bartise and Nancy still together?
Distractify

Alexa and Brennon Are the First Couple To Drop the L-Word in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. There's always that one Love is Blind couple that falls in love and gets engaged in the first episode of the season. And for Season 3, that's Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia. They fall for each other quickly and when they meet, they're both ecstatic to see the person they fell for from their respective sides of a wall.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Is Taking Viewers Back Down South

Love is patient, love is kind, and for a group of bachelors and bachelorettes on Netflix’s hit reality TV dating show, Love Is Blind. The show made its debut at the height of the pandemic, and viewers were instantly hooked. Following the premiere, Love Is Blind was renewed for...
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Distractify

Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life

Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
Distractify

The Internet Has Rediscovered Taylor Blake's Racist Remarks Amidst Her Emu's Illness

Not many people can put "reality TV star," "influencer," and "animal wrangler" on their resume all at once, but such is the life of Taylor Blake. Having gotten her start on the internet with some relatively wholesome memes, she rose to popularity as an animal farmer at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida. Her TikTok currently has more than 2.4 million followers and her posts have wracked up over 46 million likes. She has also made appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Distractify

Haitian Recording Artist Mikaben Died Suddenly on Stage at Age 41

The Republic of Haiti mourns as they have recently lost an icon. On Saturday, Oct. 15, singer, songwriter, and producer Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) died suddenly on stage during his show with the famed Haitian band — Carimi — in Paris, France. Article continues below advertisement. Following his...
Distractify

What Happened to Sierra on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Let me set the scene: You set up a romantic surprise for the guy you're dating. You (cough cough *the producers* cough cough) even purchase three stars for him, his son, and his late wife so that they will always be together. And then you get broken up with. Welp, that is exactly what happened to Sierra Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise. But we're getting ahead of ourselves...
Distractify

Adria Arjona's 'Andor' Character Plays a Major Role Despite Limited Screen Time

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Andor. The Disney Plus live-action series Andor is a different kind of Star Wars series than the ones that have come before it. While fans normally focus on which surprise characters might appear in a show every week, this thriller isn't interested in that. Its dialogue-heavy scenes and tight storytelling make its recurring characters the focal point of every episode — and they're what keep viewers coming back.
Distractify

Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!

"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
27K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy