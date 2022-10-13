Not many people can put "reality TV star," "influencer," and "animal wrangler" on their resume all at once, but such is the life of Taylor Blake. Having gotten her start on the internet with some relatively wholesome memes, she rose to popularity as an animal farmer at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida. Her TikTok currently has more than 2.4 million followers and her posts have wracked up over 46 million likes. She has also made appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

1 DAY AGO