Vigo County, IN

WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Fox 59

Man shot and killed on east side

IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights …. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights NFL Week 6.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
MARION, IN
wrtv.com

Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

