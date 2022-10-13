Read full article on original website
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Fox 59
Man shot and killed on east side
IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights …. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights NFL Week 6.
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
Fox 59
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Fox 59
Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe
MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Fox 59
Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with battery and neglect after a 14-month-old girl in his care was found to have numerous injuries, including a brain bleed, court documents state. On Thursday, 19-year-old Bradley Joe Kiger was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent...
wrtv.com
Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
Fox 59
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
Fox 59
Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
