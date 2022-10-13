Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Saeed Al-Owairan's spectacular solo goal. Diego Maradona wasn’t the only player to dribble...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FOX Sports
Shields beats Marshall to become undisputed world champ
LONDON (AP) — Claressa Shields avenged her only career defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision and became the undisputed women's world middleweight champion on Saturday. Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but, in a stunning bout at a sold-out 02 Arena, Shields...
Neymar faces fraud trial for Barcelona transfer from Santos
Neymar will return to Spain on Monday to face trial on fraud charges regarding his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona
Manchester City ‘can do what they want’ financially despite FFP, Klopp claims
Jürgen Klopp has claimed Liverpool cannot compete financially with Manchester City because Gulf state-owned clubs “can do what they want” despite financial fair play rules. The Liverpool manager is satisfied his team can match City on the pitch but off it, he insists, is an entirely different...
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Aston Villa will hope to continue their unbeaten run as they host an in-form Chelsea side in the Premier League this afternoon.Villa are unbeaten in four under Steven Gerrard since their 1-1 draw against Manchester City last month.But their run has done little to improve their position in the table, with the 1-0 win over Southampton being followed by draws at 10-man Leeds and struggling Nottingham Forest.They now face the challenge of stopping Graham Potter’s Cheslea, who have won their last four matches in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the...
ESPN
Barcelona boss Xavi receives backing from president Laporta
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has received the backing of club president Joan Laporta amid the team's disappointing Champions League campaign. Barca face the prospect of being knocked out of the Champions League group stage for a second straight campaign after Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at Camp Nou. -...
MLS・
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
FOX Sports
Lorient held to 0-0 by 10-man Reims in French league
PARIS (AP) — Lorient missed the occasion to move to the top of the French league after drawing 10-man Reims 0-0 at home on Saturday. The Brittany side would have leapfrogged leader Paris Saint-Germain by extending its excellent run to a seventh consecutive win but could not find a breach in Reims' solid defense.
Devin Haney outboxes George Kambosos Jr in Australia again to remain undisputed
It was deja vu Down Under for Devin Haney on Saturday (15 October), as the American outpointed George Kambosos Jr to remain undisputed lightweight champion.Four months on from their first fight, 23-year-old Haney was once again a unanimous-decision winner against Kambosos Jr, 29, on the Australian’s home turf.At Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in June, Haney claimed undisputed status with a comprehensive points victory over Kambosos Jr to take the titles that the home fighter had won from Teofimo Lopez in 2021.Haney’s first win against Kambosos Jr also marked the first loss of the 29-year-old’s professional career, and he was handed a...
nbcsportsedge.com
EPL: Matchday 11 Predictor Leans
The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. Matchweek 11 of the Premier League Season is here, and we once again try and take down the $50,000 prize by playing Premier League Pick Em' on the NBC Sports Predictor App. NBC Sports Predictor is a sports app that gives you a chance to win huge cash prizes by simply making predictions on the games. This article is a guide to help you think about each match. This week we navigate through Matchday 11 of 38.
