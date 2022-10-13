ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta Braves even NLDS series with 3-0 Game 2 win over Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last night 3-0, GPB’s Peter Biello reports. Bats for both teams were mostly quiet until the sixth inning. Then the atmosphere at Truist Park seemed to change. Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch, which paused the action as he was checked for injuries. He stayed in the game and, after a walk by Dansby Swanson and base hits by Matt Olson and Austin Riley, scored the first of three runs that inning. That rally plus six innings of sharp pitching from Kyle Wright added up to a win for Braves country.
Trentonian

Phillies’ once beleaguered bullpen delivering big outs

PHILADELPHIA – Nothing has epitomized the Phillies’ decade without playoff baseball quite like the occasionally disastrous attempts to construct a competent bullpen year after year. From the high-priced veterans signed, to the teardown and build-back-worse 2020 plan, to 2021’s injuries – year upon playoff-free year, the Phillies got...
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
NBC Sports

Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010

Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
