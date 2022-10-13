Read full article on original website
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
MLB playoffs: Padres rise up with 5-run rally to slay Dodgers, advance to all-wild card NLCS vs. Phillies
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Some...
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
Atlanta Braves even NLDS series with 3-0 Game 2 win over Philadelphia
The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last night 3-0, GPB’s Peter Biello reports. Bats for both teams were mostly quiet until the sixth inning. Then the atmosphere at Truist Park seemed to change. Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch, which paused the action as he was checked for injuries. He stayed in the game and, after a walk by Dansby Swanson and base hits by Matt Olson and Austin Riley, scored the first of three runs that inning. That rally plus six innings of sharp pitching from Kyle Wright added up to a win for Braves country.
Trentonian
Phillies’ once beleaguered bullpen delivering big outs
PHILADELPHIA – Nothing has epitomized the Phillies’ decade without playoff baseball quite like the occasionally disastrous attempts to construct a competent bullpen year after year. From the high-priced veterans signed, to the teardown and build-back-worse 2020 plan, to 2021’s injuries – year upon playoff-free year, the Phillies got...
FOX Sports
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Braves are built to survive a dogfight with Phillies in NLDS
In the postseason, you’ll take wins however you can get them, and after the Braves did just enough offensively to even the NLDS at 1-1, Atlanta showed that they’re built to outlast the Phillies in a ‘dogfight’ of a series.
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
