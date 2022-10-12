ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Challengers call Utah Rep. Burgess Owens ‘coward’ for pulling out of debate

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02j1dE_0iWpl5bJ00
Rep. Darlene McDonald and Rep. January Walker speak in a 4th Congressional District debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. | Xiangyao Axe Tang

Candidates running in Utah’s 4th Congressional District didn’t hold back during a debate Wednesday night when the reason for Rep. Burgess Owens dropping out at the last minute came up.

It started with moderator Lauren Gustus reading a comment Owens made about immigration last year that led to The Salt Lake Tribune, where Gustus is the executive editor, publishing a political cartoon that the Republican congressman called “racist” and cited as his reason for withdrawing.

“They are coming to your neighborhoods, not knowing the language, not knowing the culture, and there is a cartel influence along the way. So be aware, don’t think this is a distance from you now, this is coming your way and it is done on purpose by a party who could care less about we the people,” Owens said in April 2021 after a visit to the southern border.

Gustus’ question to Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party candidate January Walker was how their thinking differs from Owens’ thinking and what can be done to solve issues on the border.

McDonald, who is Black, sighed before saying, “I take this pretty personally.” She said Owens’ statement mimics what the KKK said about “people who look like me, and people who look like him.”

Owens, she said, denigrated people who are looking for a better life, including her father who moved from Alabama to Ohio, and Latter-day Saint pioneers who left Missouri and landed in Utah.

“I took this statement in my heart when he made that statement last year. And for him to pull out of this debate tonight citing racism over a statement that he himself made is cowardly,” McDonald said. “If you think that someone is bullying and you think that they are racist, then you stand up to them. You come here and you stand up to them.”

Related
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWlLW_0iWpl5bJ00
Xiangyao Axe Tang

Walker said she agreed with McDonald.

“In addition to that, Rep. Owens has displayed cowardice,” she said. “The reason he is not showing up to this debate has absolutely nothing to do with the cartoon and everything to do with not being able to speak clearly and concisely.”

Walker said Owens has been in “controlled environments” for two years in Congress without the ability to speak freely. “If you take him out of those scenarios, he does not have the ability to speak coherently.”

Earlier Wednesday, Owens explained in a YouTube video that he was pulling out of the debate sponsored by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission because Gustus was the moderator.

“I will not, in good conscience, have anything to do with the racist Salt Lake Tribune, and will therefore not participate in this debate,” the first-term Republican said in the video. “I expect bias from such a liberal outlet, but racism is where I draw the line. I’ll also not be bullied into participating in a forum of unabashed bigots.”

In April 2021, the Tribune published a political cartoon by its editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley of a Ku Klux Klansman with a torch, pointing and saying the words, “They are coming to your neighborhoods,” alongside a depiction of Owens pointing and saying the same words at the U.S. border.

The Tribune has stood by the cartoon but did not comment on the debate controversy Wednesday.

Owens tried unsuccessfully to get Gustus replaced as the moderator. Debate commission executive director Erik Nielsen said earlier in the day that the commission stands behind its choice of moderator and believed her questions would be fair and professional.

Regarding solutions to the immigration problem, McDonald said Democrats and Republicans could have solved it for 30 years. She said the border crisis is being used as a political wedge.

“We are talking about human beings, not a football,” she said, adding both parties need to come to the table to work it out.

Walker said there’s no scenario where Republicans and Democrats will ever work anything out.

“This has been manufactured, and it is intentional,” she said. There are ways for people to prove their identity, and they are showing up to follow the law, she said.

Related

Wednesday’s debate at the University of Utah was the only scheduled debate in the 4th District. Owens also skipped a Utah Debate Commission debate before the GOP primary in June as well as not agreeing to a debate sponsored by the Utah Republican Party.

A debate commission poll in September showed Owens leading McDonald 57% to 30%, with Walker coming in at 6%.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Alabama State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
The Independent

Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate

Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Erik Nielsen
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Republican Party#Coward#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The University Of Utah#The Salt Lake Tribune#Republican#Democrat#United Utah Party#Mcdonald
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Newsweek

Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger

A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy