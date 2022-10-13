ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

tex1
2d ago

Trump and his supporters are not known for emphaty , they see a person down and instead of extending a helping hand , they will kick him back down . Tucker Carlson and Trump mocking people with disabilities . they are now coming to Alex Jones defense . they really don't see ANYTHING wrong with what he did . I can't even imagine what it would be like to lose one of my kids to an accident , now imagine a senseless murder of a 6 and 7 year old child . this people feel no shame, no remorse . this is what their idea of what America should be like .

iksaw5001
3d ago

Freedom of speech does not mean you can say anything without reprocussions. If that was true, there would not be slander, liable, etc.

me
2d ago

I considered myself a center-right Republican and unlike Green, I’m glad he got nailed to the wall. There was a lot more here than words. Yelling fire in a crowded theater has always been wrong. Creating a false narrative that leads to death threats against family is no different. Greene needs to go anyway.

