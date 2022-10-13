Trump and his supporters are not known for emphaty , they see a person down and instead of extending a helping hand , they will kick him back down . Tucker Carlson and Trump mocking people with disabilities . they are now coming to Alex Jones defense . they really don't see ANYTHING wrong with what he did . I can't even imagine what it would be like to lose one of my kids to an accident , now imagine a senseless murder of a 6 and 7 year old child . this people feel no shame, no remorse . this is what their idea of what America should be like .
Freedom of speech does not mean you can say anything without reprocussions. If that was true, there would not be slander, liable, etc.
I considered myself a center-right Republican and unlike Green, I’m glad he got nailed to the wall. There was a lot more here than words. Yelling fire in a crowded theater has always been wrong. Creating a false narrative that leads to death threats against family is no different. Greene needs to go anyway.
Related
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Republican allies break with Trump after he claims he can declassify documents just by "thinking"
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
RELATED PEOPLE
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'
Trump told a blatant lie in his latest fundraising text — and his scare tactics could make vulnerable seniors the biggest losers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 67