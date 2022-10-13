Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
City councilmember hopes PAB will settle internal issues
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board was approved by voters to investigate police misconduct and hold officers accountable. But in the last year, we have heard more about conflict between PAB staff members and leadership, leaving those who support the PAB's mission frustrated. City Councilmember Stanley Martin...
13 WHAM
City announces community input sessions for cannabis zoning laws
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City Councilmember Mike Patterson announced community input sessions to discuss the City of Rochester's proposed Cannabis Zoning. “We all know the past enforcement of Cannabis laws negatively affected many of our most challenged neighborhoods; in light of that, I want to be certain our new zoning regulations related to the legal sale of marijuana are in keeping with the needs of the community,” said City Councilmember Mike Patterson. “We need to be sure our efforts to regulate this new industry help our people going forward and not hurt them.”
13 WHAM
Henrietta Fire District opens new firehouse
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new fire station and firefighter training facility on Saturday. The opening of the facility aims to reduce response time in certain parts of town. “This was a busy fire house and its going...
13 WHAM
Hearing from Ukrainian families that have taken refuge in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Since the war started, hundreds of Ukrainian families have arrived in Rochester and many volunteers in the community have stepped in to help. Anna and her two sons were nothing but laughs in Webster on Friday, but just five months ago they escaped the war in Ukraine.
13 WHAM
Man arrested, charged with arson in string of fires at apartment building in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a string of fires at an apartment building in downtown Rochester in April. On April 19 just after midnight, crews responded to 942 Monroe Avenue for the report of a fire in the stairwell and against the side of the building.
13 WHAM
Wayne County man arrested for stealing bong, assaulting couple
Wolcott, N.Y. — One man faces charges and another man is still being sought, after they allegedly assaulted a couple and stole a smoking bong and money from their car in Wayne County. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the 104 Store on Route 370 in...
13 WHAM
Adderall shortage being felt by local patients
Rochester, N.Y. — The FDA has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a stimulant medication commonly used to treat ADHD. A representative from the University of Rochester Medical Center said the shortage is likely due to an increase in demand, along with manufacturing delays for one of the main pharmaceutical suppliers.
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Helping others
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
13 WHAM
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life
Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
13 WHAM
Missing teens found and safely returned home
Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
13 WHAM
OCTavern Festival returns to the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton
Rochester, N.Y. — The second annual OCTavern Festival presented by Javas took place at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton Saturday. With a reservation, guests were able to drink inside the 215-year-old rural tavern, enjoy live music, cider, beer, and seasonal fare. In addition to the reserved seating on...
13 WHAM
Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year
Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts annual Innovation Celebration Gala
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Canter hosted its largest annual fundraiser, The RMSC's Innovation Celebration Gala on Friday. All the proceeds from the event will go toward the center's mission to inspire a better future for everyone, through exploration in science and the natural world. The...
13 WHAM
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs Harry Potter themed concert
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performed a live Harry Potter themed performance Friday. The group presented a live reenactment of the score from "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" for the audience. Another performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday inside Kodak Hall at the...
13 WHAM
Tennis: Mendon repeats as A2 champion; HF-L claims first title in 12 years
In contrast to Section V Girls’ Tennis Individual Sectionals that took place on a colder than normal day, team sectionals were held on a warm, bright, and sunshine-filled Tuesday afternoon. In Class A1, No. 1 seed Brighton took on No. 2 seed Victor. In the regular season, Brighton beat...
13 WHAM
Weekend weather in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Heading into the weekend our weather looks fairly quiet. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with dry weather continuing. Cloud cover will gradually increase late tonight as a cold front starts to approach WNY. The cold front will move through WNY early Saturday afternoon and that...
13 WHAM
Sunny end to the weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Slightly cooler, drier, and more stable air will be moving into WNY tonight and into Sunday. The cool air was brought in by a cold front that pushed wind gusts over 40mph in Rochester today. The wind will fade heading into this evening. Expect a clearing...
13 WHAM
Amerks head coach previews home opener
The Rochester Amerks open their 2022-23 season Friday night against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Amerks coach Seth Appert joined us on Good Day Rochester to look ahead to the season.
