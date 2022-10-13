It was with a twinge of sadness that I passed by the old Buford school the other day and saw that it was nearly gone. Maybe I should not feel bad about a structure that had become an eyesore and safety issue disappearing from the landscape, but that’s not my nature. I’m the nostalgic type, and I do not like the fact that most of the school buildings that had a connection to my past are gone.

BUFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO