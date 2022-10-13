ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Eastern Progress

RB Michael Wiley is dressed, freshman Jonah Coleman will start for Arizona vs. Washington

SEATTLE – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Tailback Michael Wiley is dressed but is expected to play only if needed after injuring his oblique last week. Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams are expected to be the main ball-carriers. Drake Anderson likely will be the No. 3 back. Stevie Rocker Jr., who has yet to play this season, is also dressed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOLD-TV

Washington comes out on top against Arizona

SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
SEATTLE, WA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer defeats Colorado in complete performance

Oh what a little confidence will do. In its first game back home after splitting the LA road trip, Arizona soccer played a complete game to beat Colorado 2-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats only needed three minutes, 18 seconds to put the first goal on the board,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said after loss at Washington

Arizona got the track meet it expected, and managed to make it close late but didn’t have the defensive horses to keep up with Washington in a 49-39 loss in Seattle. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On his overall...
SEATTLE, WA
allsportstucson.com

Cienega gets back on track as “Second Season” starts with win against Buena

Sectional play started across Southern Arizona for many teams, and that included the Cienega Bobcats hosting the Buena Colts on Friday in the 5A Southern. Cienega’s offensive flurry in the second quarter blew its contest wide open, defeating the Colts 49-19 to kickoff section play for them in what has so far been a tough season.
VAIL, AZ
High School Football PRO

Tucson, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Nogales High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Time:...
SEATTLE, WA
azdesertswarm.com

Friday Night Lights: Brandon Johnson continues to impress, Carter Stoutmire keeps making plays

Team Record: 5-2 Game Stats: 21-for-27, 527 yds, 6 TD, 0 INT; 4 car, 8 yds. Season Stats: 143-for-197, 2,484 yds, 32 TD, 6 INT; 20 car, 95 yds, 3 TD. Notes: Dorman was dominant against the Air Academy last weekend. He had his fourth straight game with five or more touchdowns, and his second straight with six. He also had another clean game with no interceptions. After starting the season with a little shaky, Dorman has settled in and is playing his tail off.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience

As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
biztucson.com

Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson

As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ

