Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Tyler kicks off 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade that started at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard. The parade is a part of the Texas Rose Festival, which runs from October 13 to 16. The Texas Rose Festival is celebrated each year on the third...
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city’s history
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage. The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town.
inforney.com
Texas Rose Festival officially begins with ribbon cutting, prayer service
The 89th Texas Rose Festival officially began Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and prayer service. Members of the Rose Festival court, families and community members gathered in the Rose Garden Center for an “enchanting” start to the festivities. This year’s theme is “Empires of Enchantment” and features...
KLTV
WebXtra: ‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network
The festival also included downtown vendors with food, along with arts and crafts. For some festival goers, like Ron Pylant, it represents the best of what small town America should be.
KLTV
Jarvis Christian University holds fall festival, hall of fame luncheon
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser is being held on the campus of Jarvis Christian University in conjunction with the iconic United Negro College Fund. The school is set for a big finish, with the help of former NBA star Spud Webb. In 1986, Webb beat out Michael Jordan and...
KLTV
East Texas Nowlloween: Pumpkin Carving
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re right in the middle of spooky season, and there are many ways to celebrate. One popular way is by carving a jack-o-lantern. East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler shows step-by-step how to carve your own.
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
woodcountymonitor.com
Sweet! Golden marks 40th potato festival
There are many events throughout the year in Wood County. They reflect the unique nature of the communities and the folks who give them life. Some of the events are purpose-driven and some celebrate anniversaries of heritage. Then, there is the Golden Sweet Potato Festival. To understand what it is...
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
KLTV
E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university. Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
KLTV
Bishop Gorman names new head baseball coach
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School has announced that Michael Holochuck will serve as the new Crusader head baseball coach. “We are thrilled that Mike is joining us at Bishop Gorman,” said Interim Athletic Director Monica Davis. “He has the energy, expertise and enthusiasm to advance our baseball program.”
KLTV
Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
‘Stranger Things’ actress joins campaign to support Longview animal shelter
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A “Stranger Things” actress is helping to support the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in their campaign to help animals find forever homes. Hendrix Yancey, who played 013 in the Netflix Original, showed for support for LCAC’s campaign “Shelter Things” in a YouTube video, urging fans to adopt animals from […]
