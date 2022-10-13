Read full article on original website
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning. Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause. Firefighters...
Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points
ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
The Carter Center will monitor Midterm Election in Fulton County
ATLANTA - The Carter Center, which has independently observed the validity of elections around the world, will be monitoring the upcoming Midterm Election in Fulton County. Nonpartisan observers will focus primarily on absentee ballot issuance and processing, early voting and Election Day polling places, Election Day operations in the elections' office, and post-election procedures.
Southwest Atlanta Wellstar patients concerned about impact of additional closures
ATLANTA - The impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center will make Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in Atlanta, but it is not the only facility facing closures. Other Wellstar branches will no longer serve people. More than a dozen facilities are closing or relocating to Cobb County in a matter of weeks.
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Federal jury finds former head of Atlanta Watershed guilty
ATLANTA - A federal jury has found another former high-ranking city official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. Former commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of bribery and conspiratorial bribery. A February 2019 indictment accused Jafari of...
Atlanta police buyback over 300 guns in new program
Atlanta police collected more than 300 weapons on Saturday as part of their new gun buyback program. It took place at the Atlanta Civic Center as part of the one safe city initiative.
Former Atlanta Watershed manager guilty of bribery, conspiracy
A federal jury has found another top official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. The jury found former Atlanta Watershed Management Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina guilty of bribery and bribery conspiracy.
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
Flu season may be spiking earlier in Georgia, experts warn
ATLANTA - The flu season is spiking early this fall. Georgia leads the nation in flu-like illnesses according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hospitals like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta say they’re seeing up to three times as many patients in their emergency rooms. Medical experts say flu season is here a lot sooner than usual.
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
Body found at Acworth construction site, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site. Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up. Detectives found the body...
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry. After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions. "They are human beings," said Penny...
Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern
The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
