Dunwoody, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning. Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause. Firefighters...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points

ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The Carter Center will monitor Midterm Election in Fulton County

ATLANTA - The Carter Center, which has independently observed the validity of elections around the world, will be monitoring the upcoming Midterm Election in Fulton County. Nonpartisan observers will focus primarily on absentee ballot issuance and processing, early voting and Election Day polling places, Election Day operations in the elections' office, and post-election procedures.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Federal jury finds former head of Atlanta Watershed guilty

ATLANTA - A federal jury has found another former high-ranking city official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. Former commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of bribery and conspiratorial bribery. A February 2019 indictment accused Jafari of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Flu season may be spiking earlier in Georgia, experts warn

ATLANTA - The flu season is spiking early this fall. Georgia leads the nation in flu-like illnesses according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hospitals like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta say they’re seeing up to three times as many patients in their emergency rooms. Medical experts say flu season is here a lot sooner than usual.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Body found at Acworth construction site, police say

ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site. Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up. Detectives found the body...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA

