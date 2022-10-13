Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Harrisburg police responded nearly 20 times to warehouse that held ‘pop-up’ party before shooting
When Harrisburg police were called to a warehouse in the early hours of Sept. 25, they found a “pop-up” party raging long after last call had ended with four people injured by gunfire outside. It was the 19th time police had been called to the vacant warehouse at...
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
local21news.com
Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
WGAL
Police respond to stabbing in York City
York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Baby dies after being shot in the face in central Pa. home: police
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
WGAL
Memorial service honors Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in line of duty 50 years ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — A memorial service Wednesday morning in Lancaster honored a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago. Robert Lapp died on Oct. 16, 1972, when he was 30 years old. He was fatally shot while trying to apprehend an inmate who had escaped from the New Jersey State Prison.
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
local21news.com
Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting
Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
WGAL
Shots fired incident in Harrisburg prompts lockdown at elementary school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shots fired incident in Harrisburg led to a lockdown at an elementary school. Officers were called around 9 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South 13th Street. Foose Elementary School was placed in lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted after a short...
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
WGAL
Interstate 83 crash in York County cleared
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused major slowdowns on Interstate 83 in York County Wednesday morning. One northbound lane of I-83 was blocked at Exit 22/George Street. Crews have cleared the scene and that lane is now open. Traffic is back to normal.
Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police
A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17. The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
abc27.com
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
Man stable after being stabbed in the back multiple times: police
A man was stabbed multiple times in Lancaster on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster around 10:30 a.m., where they found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back, Lancaster police said. The man was hospitalized for treatment...
Comments / 0