Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
WGAL

Police respond to stabbing in York City

York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting

Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Interstate 83 crash in York County cleared

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused major slowdowns on Interstate 83 in York County Wednesday morning. One northbound lane of I-83 was blocked at Exit 22/George Street. Crews have cleared the scene and that lane is now open. Traffic is back to normal.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Chambersburg burglary

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

