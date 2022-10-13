ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson

By Shae Rozzi, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toMSp_0iWpixYt00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson.

T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.

Ekklesia of Oklahoma is hosting the rally Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. outside the Wagoner County Courthouse for the Woolleys.

The main question the couple wants answered, according to Lisa Woolley, is this: “Why convicted criminals who are incarcerated can see their children but no one in our family, whether they were ever accused of anything or not?”

FOX23 has extensively covered the couple’s continued fight to see their now 10-year-old grandson again.

He was 5-years-old when he was taken from their home during an investigation into the death of his baby brother Elijah at the same home.

At one point, Bill Woolley was accused of murder and child sexual abuse of the baby as well as their older grandchild. These accusations were partly based on the Medical Examiner’s report at the time.

Charges were dropped in 2021 after the state of Oklahoma’s child death expert was willing to testify for the defense with his review of the autopsy, saying he found no evidence of homicide.

Earlier this year, the Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp told FOX23 he was investigating possible new information about child sexual abuse involving the Woolley’s living grandson.

However, this week he said: “I do not have an active investigation into the allegations of child sexual abuse.”

Thorp went on to say the couple should be seen as innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The couple said the claim of any new revelations was just the latest effort to keep their family apart, and they feel they’ve faced obstacle after obstacle.

They also said their daughter, the children’s mother, also has a guardianship case to get her son out of foster care as well.

“It doesn’t make sense morally, ethically, legally, there is no reason for them to do what they’re doing,” Bill Woolley said.

The family is currently suing DHS over how the case was handled.

In a statement provided to FOX23, a DHS spokesperson said:

“We do not make decisions in a vacuum. Every child welfare case is different and the specific details in those cases impact decisions made by OKDHS, the courts, District Attorneys and others who participate in any case. OKDHS is dedicated to protecting the safety and wellbeing of Oklahoma’s children.”

The couple told FOX23 that the rally is about raising awareness about the case to the public.

“It’s the thing that we’ve seen the most, is where the public pressure is applied to election officials, they tend to do more what’s right, because they’re in the spotlight,” Bill Woolley said.

Lisa Woolley talked about how she would feel if the legal battles and the rallies came to an end, and she’d get the chance to reunite with her grandson.

“I don’t know what to say about it. It would be like, the biggest dream of my life coming true,” she said.

The judge handling the Woolley’s child welfare case has said she cannot legally discuss cases involving juveniles.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Memorial service for late Tulsa fire marshal will be Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A memorial service for a late Tulsa fire marshal will be held Friday morning. Terry McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and assistant fire marshal, died last week after saving his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. A memorial service will be held for McGee at St. Augustine Catholic...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wagoner County, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday

Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Medical Examiner
KRMG

Four male bodies recovered from river near Okmulgee, police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Friday night that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. “No identifications have been made at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for autopsy,” said Prentice in a statement.
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KRMG

Owasso Police seeking information about construction site vandalism

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for information about a vandalism that caused more than $500,000 in damages. In a Facebook post, Owasso Police said the vandalism occurred at a construction site near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive during the overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 8 into Sunday, Oct. 9.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening. A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman accused of stealing, crashing police cruiser

VINITA PARK, Mo. — A woman was taken to a psychiatric hospital after police said she stole a cruiser and crashed it into a tree. Police were initially called to a Missouri neighborhood for a report of a woman walking barefoot and following some neighborhood children after they left a market approximately half a mile away, KSDK reported.
VINITA, OK
KRMG

US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy