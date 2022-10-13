ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County moves forward on well water testing project

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
Lynda Schweikert

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management is moving forward with a well testing project on several residential wells at homes and farms across the county.

Lynda Schweikert, LCFM director, said the testing plan is designed to get more land into conservation programs. The county has allocated $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars this year for the project, and possibly $250,000 in a future year, she said.

