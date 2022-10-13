Chippewa County moves forward on well water testing project

Lynda Schweikert

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management is moving forward with a well testing project on several residential wells at homes and farms across the county.

Lynda Schweikert, LCFM director, said the testing plan is designed to get more land into conservation programs. The county has allocated $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars this year for the project, and possibly $250,000 in a future year, she said.