Volusia County, FL

Bay News 9

FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Biketoberfest attendee collects donations for storm damage victims

With the 30th annual Biketoberfest falling on the heels of Hurricane Ian making its landfall, some annual attendees are doing their best to ensure this year’s festivities are about giving back to those still trying to recover. What You Need To Know. Biketoberfest is coming after Hurricane Ian. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

