Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Dotson defending appointed seat against prosecutor

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson won appointment to her seat a year ago, when the Clark County Commission named her to fill the vacancy left by former Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson’s resignation amid pending judicial ethics complaints.    Dotson says the appointment process “took a long time,” allowing her to preside […] The post Dotson defending appointed seat against prosecutor appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Term limits for an incumbent on the Las Vegas City Council have opened the race for political newcomers looking to score a four-year term on the board. Nancy Brune and Ray Spencer are seeking to replace term-limited Michele Fiore, who is running as the Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer. Nancy Brune As the founder […] The post Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man has plead guilty to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme and money laundering. A court says 51-year-old Brandon Casutt fraudulently obtained over $500,000 in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundered the funds through family and friends to buy a house.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two veteran politicians Francis Allen-Palenske and Bob Beers, are seeking to replace term-limited Stavros Anthony in the Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 4. Anthony is term limited out of the council, and is now running as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. Francis Allen-Palenske  Former two-term Republican state assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske said she would bring […] The post Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trustees approve funding for 30 new CCSD police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A busy night for the Clark County School District Thursday, as Trustees approved millions of dollars in funding for the district’s police department and got an update on how students are doing academically. CCSDPD will be getting grant money from the US Department of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WGAU

Sheriff: Vegas officer killed in shooting, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer died early Thursday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested, authorities said. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded while he and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV

