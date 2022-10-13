Read full article on original website
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
Dotson defending appointed seat against prosecutor
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson won appointment to her seat a year ago, when the Clark County Commission named her to fill the vacancy left by former Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson’s resignation amid pending judicial ethics complaints. Dotson says the appointment process “took a long time,” allowing her to preside […] The post Dotson defending appointed seat against prosecutor appeared first on Nevada Current.
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
Fox5 KVVU
County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Term limits for an incumbent on the Las Vegas City Council have opened the race for political newcomers looking to score a four-year term on the board. Nancy Brune and Ray Spencer are seeking to replace term-limited Michele Fiore, who is running as the Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer. Nancy Brune As the founder […] The post Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man has plead guilty to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme and money laundering. A court says 51-year-old Brandon Casutt fraudulently obtained over $500,000 in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundered the funds through family and friends to buy a house.
Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two veteran politicians Francis Allen-Palenske and Bob Beers, are seeking to replace term-limited Stavros Anthony in the Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 4. Anthony is term limited out of the council, and is now running as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. Francis Allen-Palenske Former two-term Republican state assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske said she would bring […] The post Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4 appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Trustees approve funding for 30 new CCSD police officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A busy night for the Clark County School District Thursday, as Trustees approved millions of dollars in funding for the district’s police department and got an update on how students are doing academically. CCSDPD will be getting grant money from the US Department of...
Sheriff: Vegas officer killed in shooting, suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer died early Thursday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested, authorities said. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded while he and...
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
Mail ballots will arrive soon in Clark County
Registered voters in Clark County should receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming election within the next two weeks, according to a county spokesman.
Henderson man pleads guilty to COVID relief fund scam
A Henderson man pleaded guilty Friday to fraudulently obtaining over $500,000 in loans, and then laundering the funds through family and friends to buy a house.
Fox5 KVVU
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
