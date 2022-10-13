ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

God’s Closet to host free kids’ clothing giveaway on Sunday

The nonprofit God's Closet is holding its fall Free Shop Day for children's clothing at no charge on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church on Brookswood Boulevard in Bend. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/GodsClosetBend/.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

10 Barrel Brewing hosts ‘Safe Bar’ training

Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing Co. hosted the Safe Bar Network for worker training Tuesday on how to deal with sensitive situations in bars, from an angry customer to recognizing sexual harassment in the workplace.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Ground broken on $175 million Bend North Corridor project

ODOT and a host of dignitaries broke ground Monday on the $175 million Bend North Corridor Project that will add two roundabouts on Highway 20, shift the Bend Parkway (Highway 97) eastward and turn the current Highway 97 segment into a Third Street extension into the major shopping area. Learn more here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21229.
BEND, OR

