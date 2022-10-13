Read full article on original website
God’s Closet to host free kids’ clothing giveaway on Sunday
The nonprofit God's Closet is holding its fall Free Shop Day for children's clothing at no charge on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church on Brookswood Boulevard in Bend. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/GodsClosetBend/.
10 Barrel Brewing hosts ‘Safe Bar’ training
Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing Co. hosted the Safe Bar Network for worker training Tuesday on how to deal with sensitive situations in bars, from an angry customer to recognizing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026. The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project next spring.
BLM to close area of public lands near La Pine for city water line maintenance
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Prineville District will implement a temporary closure of public lands near La Pine starting at 8 a.m. Friday to protect public health and safety during city water line maintenance. Public lands within ¼ mile...
Ground broken on $175 million Bend North Corridor project
ODOT and a host of dignitaries broke ground Monday on the $175 million Bend North Corridor Project that will add two roundabouts on Highway 20, shift the Bend Parkway (Highway 97) eastward and turn the current Highway 97 segment into a Third Street extension into the major shopping area. Learn more here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21229.
