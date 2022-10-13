Fire starts at Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning and two children are unable to get outTwo children died in a house fire that started in a Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning. Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the fire, located off of Southeast Cascade Way and Reservoir Road, just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the house fully engulfed in flames. Most of the family members were able to safely exit the house, authorities reported, but even after a quick response by firefighters, law enforcement and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and died. The identity of the children was not released out of respect for the family. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO