Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026. The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project next spring.
KTVZ
God’s Closet to host free kids’ clothing giveaway on Sunday
The nonprofit God's Closet is holding its fall Free Shop Day for children's clothing at no charge on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church on Brookswood Boulevard in Bend. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/GodsClosetBend/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to...
KTVZ
10 Barrel Brewing hosts ‘Safe Bar’ training
Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing Co. hosted the Safe Bar Network for worker training Tuesday on how to deal with sensitive situations in bars, from an angry customer to recognizing sexual harassment in the workplace. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
KTVZ
BLM to close area of public lands near La Pine for city water line maintenance
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Prineville District will implement a temporary closure of public lands near La Pine starting at 8 a.m. Friday to protect public health and safety during city water line maintenance. Public lands within ¼ mile...
NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend resident encountered a stranger in his backyard early Monday morning who refused to leave and instead went inside, police said. The resident said the man threatened him, prompting him to fire a warning shot and officers to arrest the homeless intruder on a burglary charge. Officers responded shortly The post NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Ground broken on $175 million Bend North Corridor project
ODOT and a host of dignitaries broke ground Monday on the $175 million Bend North Corridor Project that will add two roundabouts on Highway 20, shift the Bend Parkway (Highway 97) eastward and turn the current Highway 97 segment into a Third Street extension into the major shopping area. Learn more here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21229.
Two children die in house fire near Prineville
Fire starts at Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning and two children are unable to get outTwo children died in a house fire that started in a Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning. Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the fire, located off of Southeast Cascade Way and Reservoir Road, just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the house fully engulfed in flames. Most of the family members were able to safely exit the house, authorities reported, but even after a quick response by firefighters, law enforcement and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and died. The identity of the children was not released out of respect for the family. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, The post Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission
The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
Comments / 0