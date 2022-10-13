ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat

Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
POTUS
Yale Daily News

PRADO: A land of tomorrows stuck in yesterdays

This piece was published as part of the News’ 2022 Lifting Up Latinx Identity special issue, celebrating Latinx Heritage Month from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. Latin America has a complicated relationship with democracy, filled with plot twists, unbelievable comebacks of dictatorships, and a lack of democratic political culture. Despite the chaotic reality, the region is generally regarded as the most promising democratizing region, a land of very hopeful tomorrows that unfortunately has not yet come. With a disturbing past, it seems that the region keeps repeating its history because it hasn’t learned from it.
SOCIETY
Yale Daily News

FOLEY: Tio Time: Latin Family Orientedness vs. American Individualism

This piece was published as part of the News’ 2022 Lifting Up Latinx Identity special issue, celebrating Latinx Heritage Month from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. Mexican has a tio who they aren’t quite sure is their tio — biologically, at least. That is to say, if an adult around your parents’ age is around enough, they’re granted the tio title. I’ll be guilty of this, too. My friend Andrea jokes that to immerse my future children in Spanish, I can send them over to her for a month and lie that Tia Andrea doesn’t speak any English so it’ll be puro Español with her.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins

Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in...
INDIA

