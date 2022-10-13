Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
After the death of Mahsa Amini, women around the world share why they chose to give up — or keep — their hijabs
Women in Iran and abroad are fighting for their right to choose. Three of them share what their decisions meant to them, even if they came at a cost.
Endorsement District 41: In the U.S. House, Will Rollins would be the best rep for valley
In California’s 41st Congressional District election, the two candidates — Republican Ken Calvert and Democrat Will Rollins — seem to agree on one thing, and one thing only: Voters have a stark choice on Nov. 8. After interviewing both men and reviewing their records and platforms, we concur, and the best choice is...
Yale Daily News
PRADO: A land of tomorrows stuck in yesterdays
This piece was published as part of the News’ 2022 Lifting Up Latinx Identity special issue, celebrating Latinx Heritage Month from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. Latin America has a complicated relationship with democracy, filled with plot twists, unbelievable comebacks of dictatorships, and a lack of democratic political culture. Despite the chaotic reality, the region is generally regarded as the most promising democratizing region, a land of very hopeful tomorrows that unfortunately has not yet come. With a disturbing past, it seems that the region keeps repeating its history because it hasn’t learned from it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale Daily News
FOLEY: Tio Time: Latin Family Orientedness vs. American Individualism
This piece was published as part of the News’ 2022 Lifting Up Latinx Identity special issue, celebrating Latinx Heritage Month from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. Mexican has a tio who they aren’t quite sure is their tio — biologically, at least. That is to say, if an adult around your parents’ age is around enough, they’re granted the tio title. I’ll be guilty of this, too. My friend Andrea jokes that to immerse my future children in Spanish, I can send them over to her for a month and lie that Tia Andrea doesn’t speak any English so it’ll be puro Español with her.
The US isn’t ready for stronger hurricanes, experts say. How structures are built could help.
U.S. communities continue to recover from hurricanes that hit years ago. The storms can take decades to recover from and cause billions in damage.
China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins
Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in...
Comments / 0