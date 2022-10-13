ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press

Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
wsvaonline.com

8 people shot near JMU this morning

Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mennonite#Hornets#Odac#The Royals#Emu Athletics
969wsig.com

Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend

We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
WSLS

Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
wsvaonline.com

In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3

On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
thecentersquare.com

Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
wfxrtv.com

Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...
timesvirginian.com

United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members

At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
chathamstartribune.com

Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
