NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
wsvaonline.com
8 people shot near JMU this morning
Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
969wsig.com
Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend
We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
WSLS
Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival
ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
wsvaonline.com
In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3
On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
thecentersquare.com
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants
(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
chathamstartribune.com
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Comments / 0