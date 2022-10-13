ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
