Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Friday's jackpot will be an estimated of $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly thrown in trash by winner
A North Carolina woman said her scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before she realized it was a $200,000 winner.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win
This is the third time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot is above $400 million. Powerball's top prize for its Saturday night drawing is $378 million. If you beat the odds and land the windfall, be sure to protect your ticket and tell as few people as possible about your newfound wealth.
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800
Balenciaga has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create handbags inspired a potato chip bag. The bags are rumored to have a high price tag of $1,800.
Marriott, Hilton latest companies hit by US crime wave
Hotels, including Marriott and the Hampton Inn, appear to be getting caught in the United States' rising crime wave this year, with shootings recently happening at two locations.
