Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
China's economy is 'in deep trouble' as Xi heads for next decade in power
When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world's second largest economy.
Western sanctions hurting Russia’s ability to replenish military supplies, intelligence analysis shows
CNN — Western sanctions have sharply curtailed Russia’s ability to replenish the munitions it is using in Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, forcing Moscow to task its intelligence services with finding ways to evade restrictions and procure the critical technology and parts to sustain its war effort.
China's Xi opens Party Congress with speech tackling Taiwan, Hong Kong and zero-Covid
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation, advancing a nationalistic vision that has put it on a collision path with the West.
BTS reunite for free concert to support South Korea's World Expo bid
K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city.
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-tinga-quesadilla. GoodCook Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Universal Favorite. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to take your taste buds on a trip to Mexico with a Chicken Tinga Quesadilla recipe you will love. First, a Little History…. Each year, Americans observe...
Make your own Chinese dumplings: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for Shanghai buns
I tend to eat more Chinese food when I am out and about than when I’m cooking at home. The biang biang noodles that I can get at my local Xi’an Impression in north London, for example, demand to be eaten rather than replicated. When I’m not eating far too much there, however, it’s the books of Fuchsia Dunlop that encourage me and my team to try our hand. Today’s Shanghai pot sticker buns are a result of my colleague Jake Norman recently getting lost in, and inspired by, her Land of Fish and Rice.
Qatari Emir met with Putin to ‘defuse tensions’ between Moscow and Doha, source says
Abu Dhabi CNN — Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday to “defuse tensions” between Moscow and Doha, a source familiar with the talks, but not authorized to speak about them publicly, told CNN.
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
From Mao to Xi: A history of China's leadership
CNN's Ivan Watson takes a historical look back at Chinese leaders from Mao Zeping to Xi Jinping, and how they shaped modern China.
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
