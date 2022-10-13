ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western sanctions hurting Russia’s ability to replenish military supplies, intelligence analysis shows

CNN — Western sanctions have sharply curtailed Russia’s ability to replenish the munitions it is using in Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, forcing Moscow to task its intelligence services with finding ways to evade restrictions and procure the critical technology and parts to sustain its war effort.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-tinga-quesadilla. GoodCook Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Universal Favorite. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to take your taste buds on a trip to Mexico with a Chicken Tinga Quesadilla recipe you will love. First, a Little History…. Each year, Americans observe...
Make your own Chinese dumplings: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for Shanghai buns

I tend to eat more Chinese food when I am out and about than when I’m cooking at home. The biang biang noodles that I can get at my local Xi’an Impression in north London, for example, demand to be eaten rather than replicated. When I’m not eating far too much there, however, it’s the books of Fuchsia Dunlop that encourage me and my team to try our hand. Today’s Shanghai pot sticker buns are a result of my colleague Jake Norman recently getting lost in, and inspired by, her Land of Fish and Rice.
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert

China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
