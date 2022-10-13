ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
Alabama Education
Alabama Democratic Party debates changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures plunging into the 30s by Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Any sprinkles north I-20/59 have faded away on First Alert AccuTrack tonight, but we will keep a low rain chance in the forecast through Monday as our Next Big Thing, a strong cold front, heads toward Alabama. In the meantime, for tonight, a few clouds will stick around with temperatures falling into the 50s by Sunday morning. Tomorrow will be on the warm side again with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky. The best chance for a stray shower will be in north Alabama throughout the day tomorrow with the rest of us only seeing a 10-20% of isolated showers overnight Sunday into early Monday. A few showers may linger areas south and east on Monday, but as the cold front moves in, much drier and chillier air will sweep across the area, eventually bringing rain chances to an end.
FIRST ALERT: Above average warmth this weekend followed by winter temps next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ll start Saturday morning off a little warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunny start to Saturday and then afternoon clouds filter in along and especially north of the Highway 278 corridor. New data suggests a slight chance for a shower in that zone during the late afternoon and evening hours. A batch of rain will move in from the north but fizzle out with time as it approaches north central Alabama. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year and reach the lower to middle 80s. Winds will flow from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a cold front gets closer to the state, but rain chances will remain low. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only at 10-20%. Morning temperatures Sunday will likely start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s.
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
LOTTERY
Heart Gallery Alabama: Deshawn

-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
BBB warning about open enrollment scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many people are looking to adjust or change insurance coverage soon, scammers are using this time to take your money or identity. Because open enrollment is approaching quickly, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants you to be prepared now to avoid getting scammed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures take a tumble overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest drought monitor was released today, but it does not include the 1-3″ that many locations picked up over the past 48 hours. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded, and those areas abnormally dry last week are now experiencing moderate drought. Even though we have picked up some much-needed rainfall, it’s still not advised to do any outdoor burning. The air continues to become increasingly drier.
Alabama State

