BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ll start Saturday morning off a little warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunny start to Saturday and then afternoon clouds filter in along and especially north of the Highway 278 corridor. New data suggests a slight chance for a shower in that zone during the late afternoon and evening hours. A batch of rain will move in from the north but fizzle out with time as it approaches north central Alabama. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year and reach the lower to middle 80s. Winds will flow from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a cold front gets closer to the state, but rain chances will remain low. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only at 10-20%. Morning temperatures Sunday will likely start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO