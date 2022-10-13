Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
wbrc.com
Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
wbrc.com
Alabama Democratic Party debates changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures plunging into the 30s by Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Any sprinkles north I-20/59 have faded away on First Alert AccuTrack tonight, but we will keep a low rain chance in the forecast through Monday as our Next Big Thing, a strong cold front, heads toward Alabama. In the meantime, for tonight, a few clouds will stick around with temperatures falling into the 50s by Sunday morning. Tomorrow will be on the warm side again with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky. The best chance for a stray shower will be in north Alabama throughout the day tomorrow with the rest of us only seeing a 10-20% of isolated showers overnight Sunday into early Monday. A few showers may linger areas south and east on Monday, but as the cold front moves in, much drier and chillier air will sweep across the area, eventually bringing rain chances to an end.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Above average warmth this weekend followed by winter temps next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ll start Saturday morning off a little warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunny start to Saturday and then afternoon clouds filter in along and especially north of the Highway 278 corridor. New data suggests a slight chance for a shower in that zone during the late afternoon and evening hours. A batch of rain will move in from the north but fizzle out with time as it approaches north central Alabama. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year and reach the lower to middle 80s. Winds will flow from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a cold front gets closer to the state, but rain chances will remain low. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only at 10-20%. Morning temperatures Sunday will likely start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s.
wbrc.com
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
wbrc.com
Heart Gallery Alabama: Deshawn
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
wbrc.com
BBB warning about open enrollment scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many people are looking to adjust or change insurance coverage soon, scammers are using this time to take your money or identity. Because open enrollment is approaching quickly, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants you to be prepared now to avoid getting scammed.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures take a tumble overnight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest drought monitor was released today, but it does not include the 1-3″ that many locations picked up over the past 48 hours. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded, and those areas abnormally dry last week are now experiencing moderate drought. Even though we have picked up some much-needed rainfall, it’s still not advised to do any outdoor burning. The air continues to become increasingly drier.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed. We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on...
