Chronicle
Oregon Gun Control Measure Attracts National Attention as One of Strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
It’s go time in the Oregon governor’s race, with just over three weeks until Election Day and ballots set to start going out to voters around the state Wednesday. Oregon elections often fail to get much attention in Washington, D.C. and national media coverage. But this year, Oregon’s tight race for governor, along with close congressional runoffs, are drawing heightened attention and spending from national party organizations.
ijpr.org
Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws
Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
Malice vs. incompetence: Steve Duin column
I often quote the adage that we should not ascribe to malice that which is better explained by incompetence. Don’t assume the worst. As a Robert A. Heinlein character says in “Logic of Empire,” his 1941 novella, “You have attributed conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity.”
Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmaker walkouts via Measure 113
Oregon voters will decide in November whether to punish state lawmakers who boycott the Capitol, a tactic that Republicans have effectively used in recent years to push back against the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. Ballot Measure 113 would amend the Oregon Constitution to prevent lawmakers with 10 or more...
philomathnews.com
Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland
Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month. President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll participate in an event with “grassroots Democrats” on Friday and headline a reception...
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Republicans pour astounding money into races for Oregon Legislature, hoping to flip state Senate to GOP for 1st time in 20 years
With the lion’s share of Oregon voters convinced the state long controlled by Democrats is headed in the wrong direction, political pundits say Republicans just might be able to shift power their way come Election Day. And they’re not just talking about the governor’s race.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Secretary of State Launches “Voting in Oregon Feels Good” PSA Campaign to Pre-bunk False Election Information
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State) Secretary Fagan announced a new public service announcement campaign today called Voting in Oregon Feels Good. The PSAs aim to “pre-bunk” false election information by proactively reaching voters with accurate information from an official, trusted source. “I...
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
opb.org
What Oregonians should know about the governor candidates and health care
The ongoing fallout of a global pandemic, a shortage of nurses, rising politicization of vaccines — these are among the health care policy issues that will challenge Oregon’s next governor. Here’s where the candidates stand on vaccination, the pandemic and the health care industry — based on their...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon labor union gives added $1M to Tina Kotek campaign for governor
Last week, Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated $1 million to Republican Christine Drazan’s campaign after previously giving $3.75 million to independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Two non-partisan elections forecasters — Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — have rated the Oregon gubernatorial race and the U.S. House race in...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A Central Oregon county-by-county breakdown as psilocybin back on ballot
A magic mushroom measure passed two years ago still has another hill to climb at the ballot box. Oregon’s approval of Measure 109 in 2020 allowed for psilocybin production and therapies in the state. But this November, some counties and cities will get to decide what that means for them, including many in Central Oregon.
KGW
Surprising new poll numbers on Oregon's governor race
This past weekend "Clout Research" conducted a poll that surveyed 842 likely Oregon voters by phone. The margin of error in the poll is just over 3%.
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
Biden to ask for $10K donations at Kotek fundraiser meet-and-greet
Biden is coming to raise campaign cash for Tina Kotek's run for the governor's seat with a private fundraiser set for Saturday morning. Biden is asking guests to give $10,000 per couple to Kotek's campaign they'd like a meet and greet and photo with him.
