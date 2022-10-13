ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness

The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

It’s go time in the Oregon governor’s race, with just over three weeks until Election Day and ballots set to start going out to voters around the state Wednesday. Oregon elections often fail to get much attention in Washington, D.C. and national media coverage. But this year, Oregon’s tight race for governor, along with close congressional runoffs, are drawing heightened attention and spending from national party organizations.
ijpr.org

Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws

Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
The Oregonian

Malice vs. incompetence: Steve Duin column

I often quote the adage that we should not ascribe to malice that which is better explained by incompetence. Don’t assume the worst. As a Robert A. Heinlein character says in “Logic of Empire,” his 1941 novella, “You have attributed conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity.”
philomathnews.com

Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland

Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month. President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll participate in an event with “grassroots Democrats” on Friday and headline a reception...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State Launches “Voting in Oregon Feels Good” PSA Campaign to Pre-bunk False Election Information

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State) Secretary Fagan announced a new public service announcement campaign today called Voting in Oregon Feels Good. The PSAs aim to “pre-bunk” false election information by proactively reaching voters with accurate information from an official, trusted source. “I...
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon labor union gives added $1M to Tina Kotek campaign for governor

Last week, Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated $1 million to Republican Christine Drazan’s campaign after previously giving $3.75 million to independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Two non-partisan elections forecasters — Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — have rated the Oregon gubernatorial race and the U.S. House race in...
OREGON STATE

