Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsvaonline.com
In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3
On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
wsvaonline.com
Local home sales slow slightly
Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
wsvaonline.com
McKee Foods Snack Attack
Enter below for the chance to win a Snack Attack with Mckee Foods and WSVA! Enter your info below and you could win boxes of your favorite McKee Foods treats, like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Drakes Devil Dogs, or Sunbelt Bakery bars delivered to you by WSVA! One winner per month will get a whole box of snacks for the entire office to enjoy!
wsvaonline.com
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsvaonline.com
Sentencing delayed for Fishersville man
A Fishersville man who was convicted of first-degree murder will have to wait a little longer to find out his fate. According to court records, a sentencing hearing Thursday morning for Ja’Quez Brown was continued until December 5th. The 21-year-old Brown was convicted on June 30th in Staunton Circuit...
Comments / 0