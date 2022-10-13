Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership clubBrittany AnasDenver, CO
About last night: Week 8 in prep football
Centaurus running back Ben Mischke is doing something the school hasn’t seen since before Instagram. Coach Andy Hampton sure seems to “Like” it. On Thursday, the junior became the first player in the program to rush for 1,000 yards on the ground in at least 15 years, per the coach. He crossed the mark with two regular-season games remaining, totaling 270 yards on the ground in a 42-32 win over Thornton.
Indoor Sports dome In Windsor, Colorado Will be Ready for Public Use this Winter
Windsor residents may have noticed a new addition to their skyline when they woke up on Wednesday—a 96-foot-high, 167,000-square-foot dome that now sits at the northern edge of the Future Legends Complex. The dome, which was inflated early Wednesday morning and is one of the largest ever built, is...
High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
Coloradans facing an avalanche of fees
In June, we embraced the Colorado Avalanche bringing Lord Stanley back to our state. Denver now truly is Hockey Town U.S.A. with the Stanley Cup, the University of Denver is the NCAA Champion, Denver East hockey won the high school national championship and the PeeWee Jr. Avs won The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament this year.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14
This week's nine openings include new locations for several national chains: Corner Bakery Cafe added an outpost near Denver International Airport; Cafe Rio debuted its Greenwood Village location and plans to open another in Highlands Ranch in December; and Tiff's Treats, which got its start in Austin and is known for its warm-cookie delivery service, now has a spot on Broadway.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during a twins' birth in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Denver Women’s Chorus singing for abortion rights at Broomfield Auditorium
The Denver Women’s Chorus will fill the Broomfield Auditorium with sounds of social justice calls with their performance of “My Body, My Voice” this November. Led by DWC’s Artistic Director and former Broomfield High School choral director Dr. Clelyn Chapin, the group is opening its 2022-23 season with two performances in Denver on Nov. 4 and 5 and one in Broomfield on Nov. 6.
City Staff Tours Boulder, Longmont to Study Downtown Redevelopment
City of Lone Tree Staff featured in photo above: Economic Development Director Jeff Holwell, Senior Planner Chuck Darnell, and Associate Planner Ian Corder. City of Lone Tree staff from the Community Development and Economic Development Departments had an opportunity to attend a training event with Downtown Colorado, Inc. to learn about the development and management of downtown and commercial areas. The event included tours in Boulder and Longmont, where staff from those communities shared examples of successes, but also highlighted some challenges that commercial district management presents. City of Lone Tree staff learned about tools utilized in the cities of Boulder and Longmont including Business Improvement Districts, Downtown Development Authorities, and Urban Renewal Authorities. The main driver of the tour was to gauge whether those tools could assist with the development, redevelopment, connection, or management of commercial areas in Lone Tree, such as existing commercial areas or the future City Center that will be developed east of I-25 around the City Center LRT station.
Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country
Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton
“I think that people are hungry for something different — something craft,” says chef Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. On October 8, the award-winning eatery launched its third brick-and-mortar, at 8245 Bowles Avenue in Littleton’s Chanson Plaza. Like its Westminster location, which opened in February, its latest suburban restaurant is surrounded by chains such as Starbucks and Qdoba. Service at Chicken Rebel is as fast as that of nearby competitors, but without any sacrifice to quality.
This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy
Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
