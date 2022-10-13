Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Local authorities warn against latest check scamCheryl E PrestonIron Gate, VA
CBS Sports
James Madison bowl eligibility: Why Dukes are excluded from postseason, Sun Belt race in FBS debut season
No. 25 James Madison might be the best Group of Five team in college football. Behind star quarterback Todd Centeio, the Dukes sit at 5-0 and tied atop the Sun Belt standings, having won four of their five games by more than 20 points. Despite all the success, don't expect to see the Dukes come championship Saturday.
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro hosts Rockbridge County in week eight.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Rockingham students to enjoy live arts thanks to EMU, Any Given Child
Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley. The EMU music program has been named a premier artist partner of AGC, a non-profit organization...
alleghenymountainradio.org
Mange Is Spreading in Virginia’s Black Bear Population
According to information from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, mange in black bears in Virginia is increasing in frequency. Mange has now been confirmed in 14 counties. One sighting was reported in Highland County in 2021 and in Augusta County there were several captures in 2020 and sightings in 2021.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
wsvaonline.com
In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3
On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Augusta Free Press
HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department
As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions focused on honoring all those who have contributed to HPD over the years. The department officially was founded...
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Briery Branch Road closing for repairs in George Washington National Forest
VDOT will close Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest for slope repair work. The road closure will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be in place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily (remaining open on Sunday) until repairs are complete. Work materials and vehicles will also be active in the area of the Briery Branch Reservoir in addition to the slope failure site.
wsvaonline.com
Local home sales slow slightly
Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
