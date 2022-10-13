ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, VA

cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

Mange Is Spreading in Virginia’s Black Bear Population

According to information from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, mange in black bears in Virginia is increasing in frequency. Mange has now been confirmed in 14 counties. One sighting was reported in Highland County in 2021 and in Augusta County there were several captures in 2020 and sightings in 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3

On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department

As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions focused on honoring all those who have contributed to HPD over the years. The department officially was founded...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Briery Branch Road closing for repairs in George Washington National Forest

VDOT will close Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest for slope repair work. The road closure will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be in place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily (remaining open on Sunday) until repairs are complete. Work materials and vehicles will also be active in the area of the Briery Branch Reservoir in addition to the slope failure site.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local home sales slow slightly

Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
HARRISONBURG, VA

