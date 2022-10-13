BOSTON -- A lot of anger was expressed at Boston City Hall on Friday as councilors held a hearing about the safety conditions at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "This is years, decades of neglect. The city has sat back and did absolutely nothing. The little bit that's been done is just a band-aid," said Domingos Darosa from the group "Needles in the Park." He said everyone in the community wants a safe place for their children to play. Just days ago, a nine-year-old playing football fell on a discarded needle. Over the summer, neighbors wrapped caution tape around the playground's entrance, saying it wasn't...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO