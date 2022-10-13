ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

Truck rolls over after roof sheared off on Boston's Storrow Drive

BOSTON — A truck's roof was sheared off before it rolled over on Boston's Storrow Drive early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police troopers responded at 2 a.m. to the crash in an eastbound lane near the Boston University Bridge. Info: Check Traffic Conditions. The truck driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

No parking available in Salem on Saturday due to influx of Halloween visitors

SALEM, Mass. — Officials in Salem are asking people who plan to visit the Massachusetts city on Saturday to take the train because there is no parking available. According to an announcement from the Office of Mayor Kim Driscoll, all parking lots, garages and spaces in Salem are now filled, including satellite parking lots.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

"Decades of neglect": Activists voice anger over safety conditions of Boston park

BOSTON -- A lot of anger was expressed at Boston City Hall on Friday as councilors held a hearing about the safety conditions at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "This is years, decades of neglect. The city has sat back and did absolutely nothing. The little bit that's been done is just a band-aid," said Domingos Darosa from the group "Needles in the Park." He said everyone in the community wants a safe place for their children to play. Just days ago, a nine-year-old playing football fell on a discarded needle. Over the summer, neighbors wrapped caution tape around the playground's entrance, saying it wasn't...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Return to New Hampshire’s Route 4

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein makes a return trip to Route 4, including the stretch known as “Antique Alley” where he finds vintage records (and a very large stuffed shark). Ted’s trip continues east where he paddles through a salt marsh found, improbably, 20 miles inland from the Seacoast. He fuels up at the classic Gilley’s Diner before touring the historic and moving sites along Portsmouth’s Black Heritage Trail.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man, woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are dead after they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to state police. Troopers received calls about the crash shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median along I-495 south near Mile Marker 29.8.
MANSFIELD, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Technical rescue underway at industrial park in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center. Details on the person(s) involved in the...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say

A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
BOSTON, MA

