E-E NFL analysis: A glance at most dramatic matchups, state of league
There’s a couple of super NFL matchups — and possible conference championship game previews — with Buffalo (4-1) at Kansas City (4-1), 3:25 p.m. Sunday; and Dallas (4-1) at Philadelphia (5-0), 7:20 p.m., Sunday. No need for superfluous hype about the magnitude of these showdowns. But, I’m intrigued by a few other matchups. They...
HometownLife.com
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) take their 2-game losing streak into Lucas Oil Stadium to face division rival the Indianpolis Colts (2-2-1) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jaguars vs. Colts odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. When the Colts...
Did spotter make right call on Teddy Bridgewater? NFL doesn't think you need to know | Opinion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL doesn’t think you need to know. When a team’s first offensive snap concedes a safety and it’s not the most disastrous part of the play, you know it’s a terrible start. That’s how Teddy Bridgewater’s day began and ended vs. the New York Jets last Sunday.
