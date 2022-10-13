Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
KULR8
Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.
740thefan.com
Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi
AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
Comments / 0