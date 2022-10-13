ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodge Grass, MT

Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin

LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.
LOCKWOOD, MT
Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi

AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN

