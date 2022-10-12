Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — State agents have made three arrests in a human trafficking case that they believe may have had other unknown victims. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Friday that it had worked with multiple agencies in the arrests of 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson, and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson. The three were charged with trafficking in persons where the victim was under 18 - first offense. Both Vereen and Ladson also face charges of criminal sexual conduct.

