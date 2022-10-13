Read full article on original website
CNN's Jake Tapper Accused Of Dropping Left-Wing Views, Kissing Up To Boss Chris Licht For Primetime Slot
CNN's Jake Tapper landed the coveted primetime slot, but not without kissing up to the network's chief for the promotion. After scoring disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo's nightly 9 PM primetime hour, RadarOnline.com has learned there are whispers in the hallways that Tapper ditched his left-wing agenda and "kowtowing to the new bosses" to get in Chris Licht's good graces. As this outlet reported, Licht moved Tapper, 53, to the highly sought-after night shift on Thursday as the new CNN boss continues his ballsy staff shakeup. The news personality's new gig starts on October 10, and is only expected to last...
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
Tapper’s Primetime Debut Finishes Distant Third Despite Biden Interview
Featuring high-profile interviews with President Joe Biden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his primetime debut on Tuesday night. Yet despite the marquee lineup, the 9 p.m. ET broadcast still only managed a third-place finish in its cable-news time slot. According to Nielsen, CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper averaged 854,000 total viewers and 211,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. While Tapper did best Alex Wagner Tonight in the demo, that MSNBC program—currently dealing with its own ratings woes—nearly doubled its CNN competitor in total audience, drawing 1.586 million viewers. Fox News’ Hannity, meanwhile, dominated the...
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Trump lashed out at George Stephanopoulos in profanity-laced tirade after 2016 interview, new book says
New York CNN Busniess — Donald Trump berated ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, descending into a profanity-laced tirade after the journalist asked him in a 2016 interview about Russia, according to a forthcoming book set for release next week. The book, “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman of The New...
CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Ivanka Trump Spotted Out With Husband Jared Kushner In Miami After Neighbors Call Out Their Diva-Like Behavior — Pics
Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying the last few days of summer alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, in mid-September. The socialite, 40, and Kushner, 41, held hands as they soaked up the sun. Article continues below advertisement. In another set of photos, the blonde beauty wore a strapless red bathing suit...
Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut
Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor
New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings
His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump referred to himself as "former" president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed. "I hate to use the word 'former,' because I have a lot of problems with what happened," he added. Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, though reports said he has...
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About When She’s Planning on Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline. Kelly Ripa has been thinking about leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan for sometime now. Over the past year, the former actress has pursed different interests away from the ABC daytime TV show. In...
