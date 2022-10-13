Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Season opener sees the Cardinal leave Utes in their wake
Stanford’s men were quick off the starting blocks to kickstart their 2022-23 season in style with a dominant win over Utah, charging to their largest ever margin of victory over the Utes with a score of 199 to the visitors’ 97. Supporters – the majority decked out in...
Stanford Daily
Takeaways from Stanford’s road win over Notre Dame
On Saturday, the Stanford Cardinal (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) broke their 11-game FBS losing skid, scraping by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) 16-14. While there were many factors that contributed to Stanford’s unexpected victory in South Bend, Ind., there are three that stand out above the rest. 1. Elite...
Stanford Daily
View From the Booth: Stanford trudges to South Bend
Where to begin? After last Saturday night’s gut-wrenching, last-second loss to Oregon State, Stanford football (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) faces the unenviable task of turning the page against Notre Dame (3-2) in South Bend on Saturday. Last Saturday marked Stanford’s best performance in a long time. For the first time...
Stanford Daily
Skirmish in South Bend: Stanford takes on Notre Dame in road matchup
The last time Stanford football (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) traveled to South Bend, Ind. was for a top 10 matchup between the seventh-ranked Cardinal and eighth-ranked Fighting Irish in 2018. This time, Stanford enters as a 17-point underdog to a Notre Dame team (3-2) that has righted the ship after a couple early-season losses.
Stanford Daily
Lorry Lokey ’49, philanthropist and former ‘Daily’ editor-in-chief, dies at 95
Stanford philanthropist and former Stanford Daily Editor-in-Chief Lorry I. Lokey ’49 passed away on Oct. 1 at age 95 in Atherton, Calif. Born in Portland, Ore. on March 27, 1927, Lokey grew up during the Great Depression. Reflecting on his childhood, Lokey wrote that the period “taught the value of money” and how to maximize the value of purchases. He also wrote that his parents’ constant charity even in times of financial hardship instilled in him a lifelong dedication to philanthropy.
Stanford Daily
Latinx postdocs call for need-based relocation grant for incoming postdocs
The Stanford Latinx Postdoc Association (SLPA) called for the creation of a need-based relocation grant for incoming postdocs in an open letter to the Stanford community on Monday. SLPA released the results of their survey on postdocs’ moving and living expenses on the same day. 212 postdocs, including 55...
