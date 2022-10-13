Stanford philanthropist and former Stanford Daily Editor-in-Chief Lorry I. Lokey ’49 passed away on Oct. 1 at age 95 in Atherton, Calif. Born in Portland, Ore. on March 27, 1927, Lokey grew up during the Great Depression. Reflecting on his childhood, Lokey wrote that the period “taught the value of money” and how to maximize the value of purchases. He also wrote that his parents’ constant charity even in times of financial hardship instilled in him a lifelong dedication to philanthropy.

