Package carrying 11 pounds of cocaine washes up on Florida beach
A Florida beachgoer found an interesting package after it washed ashore, according to authorities.
State attorney seeks death penalty for 2 Florida cold case suspects
The 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney is seeking the death penalty for two suspects in two cold case murders in Tampa.
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida
The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on resources for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Related video above:FEMA mobile intake registration centers open in Seminole County. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Punta Gorda on hurricane recovery efforts Saturday. While he was there, he announced that he made the request of federal disaster declaration for fisheries, which DeSantis said is a...
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam
After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office move to delve […] The post DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
Mexican Drug Cartel Members Among 25 Charged In Florida, 50 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) shut down a major drug trafficking organization operated by gang members affiliated with Mexican drug cartels. Twenty-five defendants, including SUR-13 gang members, are being with multiple felony counts related to drug
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison for the man who killed 14 children and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. "I just don't think anything else is appropriate...
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail
There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Deputies: 39 stores sold alcohol or tobacco to a customer who was under 21 in undercover bust
Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county. More than half the time,...
