Flagler County, FL

Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam

After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz,  wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from  taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office move to delve […] The post DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
