Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
Virginia man pleads guilty in 2021 murder
A 42-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday of murder. According to St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki, Derek Edward Malevich pleaded guilty to killing Kristen Bicking, 32, on May 12, 2021. Malevich had been previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of First-Degree Murder. According to Maki, he...
Weather Sketch: Henry
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
Fire Prevention Week Continues
Fire prevention week continued in Duluth today. With the winter months coming, the Duluth Fire Department urges community members to use caution when using space heaters. It is advised to keep the heaters away from flammable objects that could catch on fire. Those objects include blankets, clothing items, curtains, etc. It is also important to keep them in a location where a passerby will not trip over the heater or knock it over. Fire marshals say that it would only be a matter of minutes before a space heater could start a fire.
What’s Brewing: Almanac Coffee
On a cool fall day, a hot cup of coffee is welcome. At the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Almanac Coffee is brewed right where it’s roasted. “Almanac Coffee came into existence around the same time as the Duluth Folk School, now coming up on our four-year anniversary. And it was started by a very good friend of mine, Russell Crawford,” Almanac Coffee Owner Justin Wood said. “And I worked alongside of him for a number of years and recently had the opportunity to acquire Almanac Coffee. And it’s been a pleasure to pick it up and run with it.”
Rock Ridge girls tennis falls to Elk River in Section 7AA championship
After defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, took on Elk River in the Section 7AA championship at the DISC in Duluth. The Wolverines came into the match seeded second, while Elk River was No.1 in the tournament. Rock Ridge unfortunately fell to Elk River,...
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
Prep Soccer: Cloquet boys & girls, Denfeld boys advance to Section 7AA finals
The Cloquet-Carlton girls earned themselves a trip back to the final after winning 3-0 against Duluth Denfeld. Makayla Stirewalt led the way for the two with two goals. The second seeded Lumberjacks will have a chance to earn their fourth straight section title when they visit top-seeded Grand Rapids Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Duluth Marshall boys soccer secures a spot in Section 7A semifinals
Second seeded Duluth Marshall had to take on Lakes International Language Academy to advance to the Section 7A semifinals. Denzel Majwega gave Marshall the lead with two scores along with Brendan Friday who scored four goal to push them past Lakes International Language Academy, winning 6-0. Next up the Hilltoppers will host PACT Charter School for the section semifinals on Saturday, October 13th.
