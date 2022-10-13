Read full article on original website
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
Wellstar AMC closes emergency room | Mercy Care to help care for patients
ATLANTA — Wellstar AMC officially closed its emergency room Friday, marking another step towards the hospital's planned closure on Nov. 1. "Any time any of those resources are removed, that means more strain on the entire system," Anitra Walker with Mercy Care, explained to 11Alive News. While Grady Hospital...
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
306-apartment community at The Works tops out
Selig Development and GID recently topped out their 306-apartment community, Westbound at The Works, on Atlanta’s Upper Westside and revealed new renderings of the project. Westbound is the latest component of Selig’s 80-acre adaptive-reuse development, The Works. A preview center was opened at 202A Chattahoochee Row to allow potential residents to tour a model unit.
Henry County Daily Herald
The Malachi Project in McDonough moves forward with plans to build community center
McDONOUGH — Elected officials, community members and members of Life-Passion Church gathered on Rogers Street to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Malachi House Community Center earlier this month. The Malachi Project offers after-school and mentoring programs. Both are designed to reach at risk youth through the teachings of Jesus.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
WXIA 11 Alive
Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023
ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
Covington Salvation Army employee accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds
A former employee of the Salvation Army of Covington has been arrested and faces a dozen felony charges after she was ac...
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna launching new plan with CVS benefits in Atlanta market
Aetna is launching a new plan in the Atlanta area integrating more benefits from parent company CVS Health, Aetna said Oct. 13. The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will launch in nine Georgia counties, according to a news release. The plan pairs services from the Emory Healthcare Network and Northside Hospital System with expanded CVS benefits, like $0 copays at the pharmacy's Minute Clinic.
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
fox5atlanta.com
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse
ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
fox5atlanta.com
Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points
ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
Here’s how one metro district is working to combat school bus driver shortages
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is highlighting jobs across metro Atlanta that are seeing a serious worker shortage. One of them is bus drivers as districts across the country are feeling the impact. Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez went to work with Clayton County Schools where parents are stepping up to fill the void.
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
