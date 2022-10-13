ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

306-apartment community at The Works tops out

Selig Development and GID recently topped out their 306-apartment community, Westbound at The Works, on Atlanta’s Upper Westside and revealed new renderings of the project. Westbound is the latest component of Selig’s 80-acre adaptive-reuse development, The Works. A preview center was opened at 202A Chattahoochee Row to allow potential residents to tour a model unit.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023

ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
ATLANTA, GA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna launching new plan with CVS benefits in Atlanta market

Aetna is launching a new plan in the Atlanta area integrating more benefits from parent company CVS Health, Aetna said Oct. 13. The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will launch in nine Georgia counties, according to a news release. The plan pairs services from the Emory Healthcare Network and Northside Hospital System with expanded CVS benefits, like $0 copays at the pharmacy's Minute Clinic.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse

ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points

ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

