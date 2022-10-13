ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

News19 WLTX

Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

GG Jackson's college career is weeks away from tipoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — GG Jackson drew quite the crowd this week at South Carolina's Media Day. Jackson is the 17-year-old freshman who should be getting ready for his senior season on the high school level. During his question and answer session, Jackson admitted that had he stayed in high school, he would have landed at Oak Hill Academy where his former head coach, Yerrick Stoneman, is now the head coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Davis has high hopes for freshman season

Maybe the most intriguing member of the first recruiting class for South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris isn’t the five-star guy who earns most of the headlines. It might just be the only somewhat local guy from tiny Denmark-Olar High School. Zachary Davis is a 6-foot-8, 192-...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Lexington, SC
Football
Lexington, SC
Sports
City
Lexington, SC
City
Clemson, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“S” is for Saluda

“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
SALUDA, SC
swlexledger.com

Officer William Garner of the Lexington PD graduates from South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

Lexington, SC 10/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington Police Officer William Garner graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy last week. He was then given the Oath of Affirmation at the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. William is the latest in a long line of well-known law enforcement officers that goes back four generations. This includes his father Chris, both of his grandfathers, and his great-grandfather.
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC

